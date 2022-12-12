New York Musician's Center

Music lessons
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$79K - $152K
Units as of 2024
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About New York Musician's Center

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: Music
Founded 2006
Parent Company New York Musician's Center LLC
Leadership Talonda Thomas, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address 484 White Star Ave.
West Hempstead, NY 11552
Social Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a New York Musician's Center franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$79,000 - $151,800
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$76,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing New York Musician's Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 2-5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
