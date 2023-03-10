Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$115K - $212K
Units as of 2022
146 15% over 3 years
Home care services may be increasing in demand, and Nurse Next Door Home Care Services provides caregiving to seniors in many communities. As a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services franchisee, you might be making longer visits to seniors to get to know them better. You may also have the freedom to care for them as you would for your own family. Providing companionship and dependability as part of your caregiving service is typically required.

Why You May Want to Open a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services Franchise

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services is one of the more well-known service providers in the home care industry. There are several unique aspects to being a part of the Nurse Next Door Home Care Services team. Some aspects may be operating in the home care industry with a "heart." Doing this may allow you to genuinely make a difference in people's lives and your community with your Nurse Next Door Home Care Services franchise.

The demand for both medical and non-medical home care (which Nurse Next Door Home Care Services offers both of) is typically high. The number of seniors preferring home care to care facilities may be increasing, and it may be a blessing for them to have your services. You don't typically need a health care background to operate this franchise. Caring for seniors may be good for people who thrive on making people happy.

What Might Make a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services a Good Choice?

To be part of the Nurse Next Door Home Care Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

This industry is resilient, as there is usually a need to care for our community's seniors. It may be a great choice of service business for people that love people. If you love being surrounded by people who enjoy helping others, consider starting a career as a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services franchisee.

This also may be an excellent chance to get close to your community. Operating a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services franchise might keep you involved in your community as you help those in need. You can generally be proud of the work that you accomplish in this industry. You may meet other purpose-driven nurses as a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services franchisee.

How to Own a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services Franchise

To be a successful franchisee, you usually need to believe in equal parts profit and purpose. It is typically fairly easy to start a Nurses Next Door Home Care Services franchise as you may not need to have any previous experience. However, you may need to have the right attitude. You may find yourself connecting with others and building relationships. As a result, you should be ready and willing to connect with others in your community. 

Leading by example is one of the best ways to showcase the brand values and instill the appropriate culture for your team. You might also need to inspire them, hold them accountable, and help them deliver on Nurses Next Door Home Care Services' philosophy of caring for one’s community.

Company Overview

About Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Nurse Next Door Professional Home Care Services Inc.
Leadership
Arif Abdulla, VP Global Franchise Development
Corporate Address
300 - 1788 W. 5th Ave.
Vancouver, BC V6J 1P2
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
146 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nurse Next Door Home Care Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$68,000
Initial Investment
$115,115 - $211,600
Net Worth Requirement
$125,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Nurse Next Door Home Care Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Nurse Next Door Home Care Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6 hours
Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Nurse Next Door Home Care Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

