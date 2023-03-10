Overtime Athletics

Overtime Athletics

Youth sports programs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$38K - $66K
Units as of 2022
33 50.0% over 3 years
Overtime Athletics strives to be a nationwide leader in providing youth programming services to elementary-aged children. The company specializes in after-school programs, birthday parties, summer camps, leagues, and clinics. It has a perfect game plan designed to motivate young people and encourage them to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Overtime Athletics hinges its services on participation and fun. This philosophy may have seen Overtime Athletics raise more excited kids who value sports while incorporating discipline, teamwork, and organization for all participants. Overtime Athletics is aware that many kids stay glued to their television or computer for the better part of their days. While this can be detrimental to their health, it may also affect your income as a parent because you have to get a “babysitter” to watch over them—Overtime Athletics may solve some of these problems.

Overtime Athletics was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2016. Since beginning to franchise, it has opened several franchises across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Overtime Athletics Franchise 

Do you enjoy working with children? Are you confident with your business or entrepreneurial experience? If you possess these traits, are organized, available full-time, hardworking, and have impeccable time management skills, then becoming an Overtime Athletics franchisee might be a good idea for you.

For anyone who has ever thought of owning and operating a business and is afraid of the outcome, opening an Overtime Athletics franchise could offer an alternative. Opening an Overtime Athletics franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Overtime Athletics has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Overtime Athletics Franchise a Good Choice?

Overtime Athletics may allow you to reach out to schools and community organizations to establish working relationships. Overtime Athletics may also allow you to build a team of coaches and work hand-in-hand with its facilitators. As a franchisee, you could benefit from marketing assistance, Overtime Athletics’ pre-training program, and continued marketing.

To be part of the Overtime Athletics team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open an Overtime Athletics Franchise 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, take time to think about how an Overtime Athletics franchise would do in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Overtime Athletics franchising team questions about their experiences or tips for success.

If awarded a location, franchisees may receive support from the Overtime Athletics brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, hands-on training, and continued support after their location has opened. If this is your arena, it's game time.

Company Overview

About Overtime Athletics

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Overtime Athletics
Leadership
Chris Whelan, Franchisor
Corporate Address
11654 Plaza America Dr., #628
Reston, VA 20190
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
33 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Overtime Athletics franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$37,800 - $65,500
Cash Requirement
$10,000 - $20,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Overtime Athletics offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
Overtime Athletics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
