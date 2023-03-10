Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$38K - $66K
- Units as of 2022
-
33 50.0% over 3 years
Overtime Athletics strives to be a nationwide leader in providing youth programming services to elementary-aged children. The company specializes in after-school programs, birthday parties, summer camps, leagues, and clinics. It has a perfect game plan designed to motivate young people and encourage them to embrace a healthy lifestyle.
Overtime Athletics hinges its services on participation and fun. This philosophy may have seen Overtime Athletics raise more excited kids who value sports while incorporating discipline, teamwork, and organization for all participants. Overtime Athletics is aware that many kids stay glued to their television or computer for the better part of their days. While this can be detrimental to their health, it may also affect your income as a parent because you have to get a “babysitter” to watch over them—Overtime Athletics may solve some of these problems.
Overtime Athletics was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2016. Since beginning to franchise, it has opened several franchises across the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an Overtime Athletics Franchise
Do you enjoy working with children? Are you confident with your business or entrepreneurial experience? If you possess these traits, are organized, available full-time, hardworking, and have impeccable time management skills, then becoming an Overtime Athletics franchisee might be a good idea for you.
For anyone who has ever thought of owning and operating a business and is afraid of the outcome, opening an Overtime Athletics franchise could offer an alternative. Opening an Overtime Athletics franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Overtime Athletics has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make an Overtime Athletics Franchise a Good Choice?
Overtime Athletics may allow you to reach out to schools and community organizations to establish working relationships. Overtime Athletics may also allow you to build a team of coaches and work hand-in-hand with its facilitators. As a franchisee, you could benefit from marketing assistance, Overtime Athletics’ pre-training program, and continued marketing.
To be part of the Overtime Athletics team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
How to Open an Overtime Athletics Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, take time to think about how an Overtime Athletics franchise would do in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Overtime Athletics franchising team questions about their experiences or tips for success.
If awarded a location, franchisees may receive support from the Overtime Athletics brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, hands-on training, and continued support after their location has opened. If this is your arena, it's game time.
Company Overview
About Overtime Athletics
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- Overtime Athletics
- Leadership
- Chris Whelan, Franchisor
- Corporate Address
-
11654 Plaza America Dr., #628
Reston, VA 20190
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 33 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Overtime Athletics franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $37,800 - $65,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $10,000 - $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Overtime Athletics offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
- Third Party Financing
- Overtime Athletics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
