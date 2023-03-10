Overtime Athletics strives to be a nationwide leader in providing youth programming services to elementary-aged children. The company specializes in after-school programs, birthday parties, summer camps, leagues, and clinics. It has a perfect game plan designed to motivate young people and encourage them to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Overtime Athletics hinges its services on participation and fun. This philosophy may have seen Overtime Athletics raise more excited kids who value sports while incorporating discipline, teamwork, and organization for all participants. Overtime Athletics is aware that many kids stay glued to their television or computer for the better part of their days. While this can be detrimental to their health, it may also affect your income as a parent because you have to get a “babysitter” to watch over them—Overtime Athletics may solve some of these problems.

Overtime Athletics was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2016. Since beginning to franchise, it has opened several franchises across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Overtime Athletics Franchise

Do you enjoy working with children? Are you confident with your business or entrepreneurial experience? If you possess these traits, are organized, available full-time, hardworking, and have impeccable time management skills, then becoming an Overtime Athletics franchisee might be a good idea for you.

For anyone who has ever thought of owning and operating a business and is afraid of the outcome, opening an Overtime Athletics franchise could offer an alternative. Opening an Overtime Athletics franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Overtime Athletics has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Overtime Athletics Franchise a Good Choice?

Overtime Athletics may allow you to reach out to schools and community organizations to establish working relationships. Overtime Athletics may also allow you to build a team of coaches and work hand-in-hand with its facilitators. As a franchisee, you could benefit from marketing assistance, Overtime Athletics’ pre-training program, and continued marketing.

To be part of the Overtime Athletics team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Overtime Athletics Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, take time to think about how an Overtime Athletics franchise would do in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Overtime Athletics franchising team questions about their experiences or tips for success.

If awarded a location, franchisees may receive support from the Overtime Athletics brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, hands-on training, and continued support after their location has opened. If this is your arena, it's game time.