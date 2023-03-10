Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #497 last year
Initial investment
$51K - $116K
Units as of 2022
18 5% over 3 years
Since its founding, Parker-Anderson Enrichment has sought to become a leader in after-school enrichment. Working under the motto "Fun Comes First," founders Jamie Anderson and Josh Parker built a company that offers a wide variety of enrichment classes under Parker-Anderson Enrichment's innovative program.

With its headquarters located in Van Nuys, California, Parker-Anderson Enrichment has expanded to include other states since beginning to franchise in 2014. If you enjoy encouraging children to explore the world around them, then a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise may be just for you. 

Why You May Want to Start a Parker-Anderson Enrichment Franchise

Parker-Anderson Enrichment offers a complete after-school program to busy parents and schools. The focus is on giving children a rewarding, enjoyable program of classes. Amongst the subjects that children can study are science, cooking, technology, robotics, and many more. 

As well as in-person classes, a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee will oversee online courses, camps, and birthday parties. To operate a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise, you do not need a physical location, as you can utilize schools and other public venues to operate. 

Parker-Anderson Enrichment hires the instructors and runs comprehensive background checks on them. Every day, a franchisee will be expected to meet specific maintenance objectives, achieve growth objectives, and participate in hands-on activities.

What Might Make a Parker-Anderson Franchise a Good Choice?

A good candidate for a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee is someone who loves working with kids. They will wholeheartedly believe in the basic philosophy of the franchise, which states that learning is fun. Anyone who works for the Parker-Anderson Enrichment team needs good communication skills, is not afraid of hard work, and shows empathy.

Opening a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Parker-Anderson Enrichment has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open A Parker-Anderson Enrichment Franchise

To be part of the Parker-Anderson Enrichment team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Parker-Anderson Enrichment gives its franchisees and group instructors full support and training. The company has developed a website that franchisees may find invaluable. A Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee can run almost all aspects of the business and receive all necessary training through the website. Franchisees will also receive training in sales, and instructors also have access to training videos.

When determining if Parker-Anderson Enrichment is a good fit for you, you should prepare a list of questions. Parker-Anderson Enrichment will be happy to answer them in your journey towards opening your own Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise. 

Company Overview

About Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1986
Leadership
Josh Parker, CEO
Corporate Address
16526 Arminta St.
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$50,980 - $116,100
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Parker-Anderson Enrichment offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2-6 hours
Classroom Training
18-22 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Parker-Anderson Enrichment landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Parker-Anderson Enrichment ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #47 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #148 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
