- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #497 last year
- Initial investment
-
$51K - $116K
- Units as of 2022
-
18 5% over 3 years
Since its founding, Parker-Anderson Enrichment has sought to become a leader in after-school enrichment. Working under the motto "Fun Comes First," founders Jamie Anderson and Josh Parker built a company that offers a wide variety of enrichment classes under Parker-Anderson Enrichment's innovative program.
With its headquarters located in Van Nuys, California, Parker-Anderson Enrichment has expanded to include other states since beginning to franchise in 2014. If you enjoy encouraging children to explore the world around them, then a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise may be just for you.
Why You May Want to Start a Parker-Anderson Enrichment Franchise
Parker-Anderson Enrichment offers a complete after-school program to busy parents and schools. The focus is on giving children a rewarding, enjoyable program of classes. Amongst the subjects that children can study are science, cooking, technology, robotics, and many more.
As well as in-person classes, a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee will oversee online courses, camps, and birthday parties. To operate a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise, you do not need a physical location, as you can utilize schools and other public venues to operate.
Parker-Anderson Enrichment hires the instructors and runs comprehensive background checks on them. Every day, a franchisee will be expected to meet specific maintenance objectives, achieve growth objectives, and participate in hands-on activities.
What Might Make a Parker-Anderson Franchise a Good Choice?
A good candidate for a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee is someone who loves working with kids. They will wholeheartedly believe in the basic philosophy of the franchise, which states that learning is fun. Anyone who works for the Parker-Anderson Enrichment team needs good communication skills, is not afraid of hard work, and shows empathy.
Opening a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Parker-Anderson Enrichment has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
How To Open A Parker-Anderson Enrichment Franchise
To be part of the Parker-Anderson Enrichment team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Parker-Anderson Enrichment gives its franchisees and group instructors full support and training. The company has developed a website that franchisees may find invaluable. A Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee can run almost all aspects of the business and receive all necessary training through the website. Franchisees will also receive training in sales, and instructors also have access to training videos.
When determining if Parker-Anderson Enrichment is a good fit for you, you should prepare a list of questions. Parker-Anderson Enrichment will be happy to answer them in your journey towards opening your own Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise.
Company Overview
About Parker-Anderson Enrichment
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1986
- Leadership
- Josh Parker, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
16526 Arminta St.
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 18 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $50,980 - $116,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Parker-Anderson Enrichment offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 2-6 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18-22 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Parker-Anderson Enrichment? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Parker-Anderson Enrichment landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Parker-Anderson Enrichment ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
