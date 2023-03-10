Since its founding, Parker-Anderson Enrichment has sought to become a leader in after-school enrichment. Working under the motto "Fun Comes First," founders Jamie Anderson and Josh Parker built a company that offers a wide variety of enrichment classes under Parker-Anderson Enrichment's innovative program.

With its headquarters located in Van Nuys, California, Parker-Anderson Enrichment has expanded to include other states since beginning to franchise in 2014. If you enjoy encouraging children to explore the world around them, then a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise may be just for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Parker-Anderson Enrichment Franchise

Parker-Anderson Enrichment offers a complete after-school program to busy parents and schools. The focus is on giving children a rewarding, enjoyable program of classes. Amongst the subjects that children can study are science, cooking, technology, robotics, and many more.

As well as in-person classes, a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee will oversee online courses, camps, and birthday parties. To operate a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise, you do not need a physical location, as you can utilize schools and other public venues to operate.

Parker-Anderson Enrichment hires the instructors and runs comprehensive background checks on them. Every day, a franchisee will be expected to meet specific maintenance objectives, achieve growth objectives, and participate in hands-on activities.

What Might Make a Parker-Anderson Franchise a Good Choice?

A good candidate for a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee is someone who loves working with kids. They will wholeheartedly believe in the basic philosophy of the franchise, which states that learning is fun. Anyone who works for the Parker-Anderson Enrichment team needs good communication skills, is not afraid of hard work, and shows empathy.

Opening a Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Parker-Anderson Enrichment has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open A Parker-Anderson Enrichment Franchise

To be part of the Parker-Anderson Enrichment team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Parker-Anderson Enrichment gives its franchisees and group instructors full support and training. The company has developed a website that franchisees may find invaluable. A Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchisee can run almost all aspects of the business and receive all necessary training through the website. Franchisees will also receive training in sales, and instructors also have access to training videos.

When determining if Parker-Anderson Enrichment is a good fit for you, you should prepare a list of questions. Parker-Anderson Enrichment will be happy to answer them in your journey towards opening your own Parker-Anderson Enrichment franchise.