PatchMaster is a home service business that was founded in 2016 and began franchising the following year. The primary services offered include plaster repair, painting services, drywall, and sheetrock repair. If a home or business needs repairs due to dings and dents in the paintwork or walling, PatchMaster may be the business to call.

There are over 40 PatchMaster franchises in the United States, as well as several in Canada. There are also more than 10 corporate-owned PatchMaster locations. PatchMaster is accepting franchising inquiries from most parts of the country thanks to the need for their services increasing by the day.

Why You May Want to Start a PatchMaster Franchise

If you are an outgoing individual with a background in sales and marketing, you may be the right fit for this franchise. Team-leading experience and some knowledge in construction are preferred, but not required. As a PatchMaster franchisee, you will receive technical training on how to do the job, and you have the choice to choose your staff to complete assignments.

This business may have fairly little competition, as it has a specific niche in the home services industry. Builders will seldom take on sealing cracks, repairing holes, and fixing imperfections on walls. PatchMaster serves both commercial and private clients.

Opening a PatchMaster franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a new brand that could struggle to thrive in a competitive industry.

What Might Make a PatchMaster Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the PatchMaster team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

PatchMaster does not require a storefront location, so you can comfortably run it from home. You could also decide to run your PatchMaster franchise as an absentee owner or part-time business. Once you sign up as a franchisee, you will receive support from the franchisor. Support includes multiple days of training that cover everything from marketing in the digital space to repairing drywall. After this training, you can be sure that you will still have access to ongoing coaching until your business is up and running.

How To Open a PatchMaster Franchise

As you decide if opening a PatchMaster franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PatchMaster franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the PatchMaster franchising team questions.

Starting a PatchMaster franchise begins with requesting a Franchise Disclosure Document. Someone from PatchMaster's franchise development team may then contact you to begin your process of opening your own PatchMaster.

Soon, you may find yourself running the newest PatchMaster franchise.