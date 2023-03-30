Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #493 last year
- Initial investment
-
$82K - $106K
- Units as of 2022
-
106 103.8% over 3 years
PatchMaster is a home service business that was founded in 2016 and began franchising the following year. The primary services offered include plaster repair, painting services, drywall, and sheetrock repair. If a home or business needs repairs due to dings and dents in the paintwork or walling, PatchMaster may be the business to call.
There are over 40 PatchMaster franchises in the United States, as well as several in Canada. There are also more than 10 corporate-owned PatchMaster locations. PatchMaster is accepting franchising inquiries from most parts of the country thanks to the need for their services increasing by the day.
Why You May Want to Start a PatchMaster Franchise
If you are an outgoing individual with a background in sales and marketing, you may be the right fit for this franchise. Team-leading experience and some knowledge in construction are preferred, but not required. As a PatchMaster franchisee, you will receive technical training on how to do the job, and you have the choice to choose your staff to complete assignments.
This business may have fairly little competition, as it has a specific niche in the home services industry. Builders will seldom take on sealing cracks, repairing holes, and fixing imperfections on walls. PatchMaster serves both commercial and private clients.
Opening a PatchMaster franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a new brand that could struggle to thrive in a competitive industry.
What Might Make a PatchMaster Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the PatchMaster team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
PatchMaster does not require a storefront location, so you can comfortably run it from home. You could also decide to run your PatchMaster franchise as an absentee owner or part-time business. Once you sign up as a franchisee, you will receive support from the franchisor. Support includes multiple days of training that cover everything from marketing in the digital space to repairing drywall. After this training, you can be sure that you will still have access to ongoing coaching until your business is up and running.
How To Open a PatchMaster Franchise
As you decide if opening a PatchMaster franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PatchMaster franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the PatchMaster franchising team questions.
Starting a PatchMaster franchise begins with requesting a Franchise Disclosure Document. Someone from PatchMaster's franchise development team may then contact you to begin your process of opening your own PatchMaster.
Soon, you may find yourself running the newest PatchMaster franchise.
Company Overview
About PatchMaster
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- MPK Equity Partners LLC
- Leadership
- Paul Ferrara, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
88 E. Main St., #H-345
Mendham, NJ 07945
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 106 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PatchMaster franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $82,000 - $105,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off royalty fee for first year
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- PatchMaster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 14 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where PatchMaster landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where PatchMaster ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
