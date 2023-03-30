PatchMaster
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #493 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$82K - $106K
Units as of 2022
106 103.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

PatchMaster is a home service business that was founded in 2016 and began franchising the following year. The primary services offered include plaster repair, painting services, drywall, and sheetrock repair. If a home or business needs repairs due to dings and dents in the paintwork or walling, PatchMaster may be the business to call. 

There are over 40 PatchMaster franchises in the United States, as well as several in Canada. There are also more than 10 corporate-owned PatchMaster locations. PatchMaster is accepting franchising inquiries from most parts of the country thanks to the need for their services increasing by the day. 

Why You May Want to Start a PatchMaster Franchise

If you are an outgoing individual with a background in sales and marketing, you may be the right fit for this franchise. Team-leading experience and some knowledge in construction are preferred, but not required. As a PatchMaster franchisee, you will receive technical training on how to do the job, and you have the choice to choose your staff to complete assignments. 

This business may have fairly little competition, as it has a specific niche in the home services industry. Builders will seldom take on sealing cracks, repairing holes, and fixing imperfections on walls. PatchMaster serves both commercial and private clients. 

Opening a PatchMaster franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a new brand that could struggle to thrive in a competitive industry.

What Might Make a PatchMaster Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the PatchMaster team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

PatchMaster does not require a storefront location, so you can comfortably run it from home. You could also decide to run your PatchMaster franchise as an absentee owner or part-time business. Once you sign up as a franchisee, you will receive support from the franchisor. Support includes multiple days of training that cover everything from marketing in the digital space to repairing drywall. After this training, you can be sure that you will still have access to ongoing coaching until your business is up and running. 

How To Open a PatchMaster Franchise

As you decide if opening a PatchMaster franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PatchMaster franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the PatchMaster franchising team questions. 

Starting a PatchMaster franchise begins with requesting a Franchise Disclosure Document. Someone from PatchMaster's franchise development team may then contact you to begin your process of opening your own PatchMaster.

Soon, you may find yourself running the newest PatchMaster franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About PatchMaster

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Drywall Repair, Building & Remodeling, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2016
Parent Company
MPK Equity Partners LLC
Leadership
Paul Ferrara, President & CEO
Corporate Address
88 E. Main St., #H-345
Mendham, NJ 07945
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
106 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PatchMaster franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$82,000 - $105,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fee for first year
Royalty Fee
9-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
PatchMaster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like PatchMaster? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where PatchMaster landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where PatchMaster ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #127 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #22 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #106 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #97 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #147 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to PatchMaster.

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Well Groomed Pets

Pet grooming
Request Info

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing