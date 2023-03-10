Signing out of account, Standby...
Pie Five Pizza started in 2011 and began franchising the same year. Its claim to fame lies in its hand-crafted five-minute pizzas. The brand boasts five different proprietary crusts with their dough freshly made daily. The Pie Five Pizza menu offers other items, including personal-sized cookies and brownie pies. Specialized menu items are also available so that Pie Five Pizza fans can indulge in gluten-free and vegan choices or a salad bowl made from a pizza crust.
Why You May Want to Start a Pie Five Pizza Franchise
To own a piece of this pie, the business is looking for self-driven individuals looking to be part of a vibrant business. If you enjoy giving back to the community, you may be the right candidate for this company. If you are chosen to open a Pie Five Pizza franchise, you will be required to uphold their business standards.
Customers may love Pie Five Pizza thanks to their quick turnaround time on orders and their consistent service. Their primary mission is to provide pizza made from fresh ingredients without fail every day. Added benefits may include a Pie Five Pizza app to order and track deliveries, effectively improving their customer's experience while creating a sense of responsibility for each employee. For diners on the run, a drive-thru option may also be available to curb Pie Five Pizza cravings.
What Might Make a Pie Five Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Pie Five team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
If you become a franchisee, Pie Five Pizza offers extensive on-the-job training to go along with multiple hours of classroom training. You will also receive support with lease negotiation, location setup, and various turnkey management systems to help you become operational. Pie Five Pizza keeps franchise locations cohesive by offering support, marketing, distribution services, and product development.
How To Open a Pie Five Pizza Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pie Five Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, you may not want to open a Pie Five Pizza franchise in a location that has multiple other pizza restaurants already.
If you are interested in owning a Pie Five Pizza franchise, you may submit an inquiry form. A representative from the Pie Five Pizza franchise development department may contact you to get to know you better and answer any questions you may have.
It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pie Five Pizza franchise.
Company Overview
About Pie Five Pizza
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 43 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pie Five Pizza franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000 - $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $398,500 - $901,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Pie Five Pizza offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Pie Five Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 135 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
