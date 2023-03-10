FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$399K - $901K
Units as of 2020
43 48% over 3 years
Pie Five Pizza started in 2011 and began franchising the same year. Its claim to fame lies in its hand-crafted five-minute pizzas. The brand boasts five different proprietary crusts with their dough freshly made daily. The Pie Five Pizza menu offers other items, including personal-sized cookies and brownie pies. Specialized menu items are also available so that Pie Five Pizza fans can indulge in gluten-free and vegan choices or a salad bowl made from a pizza crust.

Why You May Want to Start a Pie Five Pizza Franchise

To own a piece of this pie, the business is looking for self-driven individuals looking to be part of a vibrant business. If you enjoy giving back to the community, you may be the right candidate for this company. If you are chosen to open a Pie Five Pizza franchise, you will be required to uphold their business standards.

Customers may love Pie Five Pizza thanks to their quick turnaround time on orders and their consistent service. Their primary mission is to provide pizza made from fresh ingredients without fail every day. Added benefits may include a Pie Five Pizza app to order and track deliveries, effectively improving their customer's experience while creating a sense of responsibility for each employee. For diners on the run, a drive-thru option may also be available to curb Pie Five Pizza cravings. 

What Might Make a Pie Five Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pie Five team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

If you become a franchisee, Pie Five Pizza offers extensive on-the-job training to go along with multiple hours of classroom training. You will also receive support with lease negotiation, location setup, and various turnkey management systems to help you become operational. Pie Five Pizza keeps franchise locations cohesive by offering support, marketing, distribution services, and product development.

How To Open a Pie Five Pizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pie Five Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, you may not want to open a Pie Five Pizza franchise in a location that has multiple other pizza restaurants already.

If you are interested in owning a Pie Five Pizza franchise, you may submit an inquiry form. A representative from the Pie Five Pizza franchise development department may contact you to get to know you better and answer any questions you may have. 

It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pie Five Pizza franchise.

Company Overview

About Pie Five Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Rave Restaurant Group
Leadership
Brandon Solano, CEO
Corporate Address
3551 Plano Pkwy.
The Colony, TX 75056
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
43 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pie Five Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$398,500 - $901,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Pie Five Pizza offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Pie Five Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
135 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
