Pie Five Pizza started in 2011 and began franchising the same year. Its claim to fame lies in its hand-crafted five-minute pizzas. The brand boasts five different proprietary crusts with their dough freshly made daily. The Pie Five Pizza menu offers other items, including personal-sized cookies and brownie pies. Specialized menu items are also available so that Pie Five Pizza fans can indulge in gluten-free and vegan choices or a salad bowl made from a pizza crust.

Why You May Want to Start a Pie Five Pizza Franchise

To own a piece of this pie, the business is looking for self-driven individuals looking to be part of a vibrant business. If you enjoy giving back to the community, you may be the right candidate for this company. If you are chosen to open a Pie Five Pizza franchise, you will be required to uphold their business standards.

Customers may love Pie Five Pizza thanks to their quick turnaround time on orders and their consistent service. Their primary mission is to provide pizza made from fresh ingredients without fail every day. Added benefits may include a Pie Five Pizza app to order and track deliveries, effectively improving their customer's experience while creating a sense of responsibility for each employee. For diners on the run, a drive-thru option may also be available to curb Pie Five Pizza cravings.

What Might Make a Pie Five Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pie Five team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

If you become a franchisee, Pie Five Pizza offers extensive on-the-job training to go along with multiple hours of classroom training. You will also receive support with lease negotiation, location setup, and various turnkey management systems to help you become operational. Pie Five Pizza keeps franchise locations cohesive by offering support, marketing, distribution services, and product development.

How To Open a Pie Five Pizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pie Five Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, you may not want to open a Pie Five Pizza franchise in a location that has multiple other pizza restaurants already.

If you are interested in owning a Pie Five Pizza franchise, you may submit an inquiry form. A representative from the Pie Five Pizza franchise development department may contact you to get to know you better and answer any questions you may have.

It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pie Five Pizza franchise.