As a registered nurse, Lois Whitesell recognized a need for in-home care to allow seniors to avoid being moved into nursing homes. She approached her daughter (also a nurse) and son-in-law, Jody and Frank Guerrieri, with her idea, and together they opened a home health-care agency in central Florida.

The Guerrieris began franchising Preferred Care at Home in 2007. Franchisees offer live-in care, hospital-to-home care, companion and personal care, end-of-life care and nursing care services.