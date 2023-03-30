Qualicare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #338 last year
Initial investment
$86K - $193K
Units as of 2022
70 29.6% over 3 years
Qualicare was founded in Ontario, Canada, in 2001 by Wayne and Andrea Nathanson. The couple decided to start the business after caring for Wayne’s aging father until he passed. The Nathanson’s wanted to provide an at-home care company staffed with well-trained nurses. As a result, they started Qualicare, and the company began franchising in 2011. There are over 40 franchises located in Canada to go along with more than 20 in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Qualicare Franchise

Qualicare strives to offer clients more than just primary care. In addition to companionship, light housekeeping, and helping with errands, Qualicare provides clients with nursing support, clinician care, medication management, rehab services, and more. Qualicare offers clients help in every aspect of their lives instead of just a few things by implementing a 360° approach.

Franchisees for Qualicare should have experience in sales, marketing, and business management, as well as a love for helping and caring for others. Ideal franchisees should have strong leadership and communication skills, be attentive, honest, a continuous learner, able to adapt to any circumstance, and a self-starter. Qualicare franchisees do not need to have all these skills at once but must be willing to learn new skills.

What Might Make a Qualicare Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Qualicare franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Qualicare has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. It has also been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises multiple times in recent years.

Franchisees may need to be an operator/owner and involved in the day-to-day operation of the franchise. When you open a Qualicare franchise, you gain the support of the corporate team. Qualicare offers franchisees multiple weeks of training before opening their franchise, several days of classroom training, and a few months of one-on-one coaching. After opening their location, franchisees have access to one-on-one help, in-field support, and other ongoing support.

How To Open a Qualicare Franchise

As you decide if opening a Qualicare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Qualicare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Qualicare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Qualicare franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Qualicare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Clear Summit Group
Leadership
Jonathan Nedeljkovic, President
Corporate Address
404-3910 Bathurst St.
Toronto, ON M3H 5Z3
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
70 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Qualicare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,700
Initial Investment
$85,600 - $192,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
Additional territory
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Qualicare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Qualicare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Qualicare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #137 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #61 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #93 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

