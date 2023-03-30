Qualicare was founded in Ontario, Canada, in 2001 by Wayne and Andrea Nathanson. The couple decided to start the business after caring for Wayne’s aging father until he passed. The Nathanson’s wanted to provide an at-home care company staffed with well-trained nurses. As a result, they started Qualicare, and the company began franchising in 2011. There are over 40 franchises located in Canada to go along with more than 20 in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Qualicare Franchise

Qualicare strives to offer clients more than just primary care. In addition to companionship, light housekeeping, and helping with errands, Qualicare provides clients with nursing support, clinician care, medication management, rehab services, and more. Qualicare offers clients help in every aspect of their lives instead of just a few things by implementing a 360° approach.

Franchisees for Qualicare should have experience in sales, marketing, and business management, as well as a love for helping and caring for others. Ideal franchisees should have strong leadership and communication skills, be attentive, honest, a continuous learner, able to adapt to any circumstance, and a self-starter. Qualicare franchisees do not need to have all these skills at once but must be willing to learn new skills.

What Might Make a Qualicare Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Qualicare franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Qualicare has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. It has also been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises multiple times in recent years.

Franchisees may need to be an operator/owner and involved in the day-to-day operation of the franchise. When you open a Qualicare franchise, you gain the support of the corporate team. Qualicare offers franchisees multiple weeks of training before opening their franchise, several days of classroom training, and a few months of one-on-one coaching. After opening their location, franchisees have access to one-on-one help, in-field support, and other ongoing support.

How To Open a Qualicare Franchise

As you decide if opening a Qualicare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Qualicare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Qualicare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Qualicare franchising team questions.