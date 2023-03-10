Redline Athletics
Redline Athletics is a sports coaching company offering sports development assessments and opportunities to junior and senior athletes ages 8 to 18. The program focuses on enhancing core, speed and power, and the ability to rise above any situation on the playing field. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company has opened over 25 locations in more than ten states. There are plans for more franchises to open in the near future as Redline Athletics continues to look forward.

Why You May Want to Start a Redline Athletics Franchise

A Redline Athletics franchise might provide opportunity seekers a chance to mix their passion for sports and business aspirations. By becoming a franchisee, you get an entire team of experienced and dedicated franchise support professionals who will help you open your location and start building your dreams using the company's tested and proven systems. Developed by award-winning franchise developer John Leonesio, the Redline Athletics business model may be built for growth.

A Redline Athletics franchise comes with the brand's proprietary technology suite, which helps new franchisees establish, manage and expand their business. Among its features, the package includes a point-of-sale system (POS) for aspects of management related to client utilization, scheduling, and revenue. The POS data goes to the company's core business review to help each franchisee meet and exceed its goals.

What Might Make a Redline Athletics Franchise a Good Choice?

Redline Athletics franchisees may garner income from memberships, private training, semi-private training, leagues, group fitness, merchandise, and gift cards. There may be a high demand for special sports training within the age bracket targeted by the brand.

To be part of the Redline Athletics team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The franchise term typically lasts for ten years, which may be renewable upon meeting specific criteria.

Redline Athletics has partnered with third-party financial lenders to help franchisees cover the costs of the startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Redline Athletics Franchise

If you're considering opening a Redline Athletics franchise, you can communicate your interest by filling out an application form. Once the brand determines that you're financially qualified and on the same page in terms of goals and motivations, you may move forward with the application process. You'll sign your franchise agreement, pay your initial fees, and get started with setting up your location.

The company will give you access to their franchise support portal. This portal is a custom program available exclusively to franchisees to access forms, training materials, manuals, and other things vital to the business and your role as a franchisee. From construction to marketing to day-to-day tasks and more, the company's franchise support team will be working hand in hand with you as you look to open your Redline Athletics franchise.

Company Overview

About Redline Athletics

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Fitness
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Redline Athletics Franchising LLC
Leadership
Chance Pearson, CEO
Corporate Address
15001 N. Hayden Rd., #103
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
# of Units
51 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Redline Athletics franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$350,000 - $700,000
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Redline Athletics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
17 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
4-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
