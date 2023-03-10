Redline Athletics is a sports coaching company offering sports development assessments and opportunities to junior and senior athletes ages 8 to 18. The program focuses on enhancing core, speed and power, and the ability to rise above any situation on the playing field. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company has opened over 25 locations in more than ten states. There are plans for more franchises to open in the near future as Redline Athletics continues to look forward.

Why You May Want to Start a Redline Athletics Franchise

A Redline Athletics franchise might provide opportunity seekers a chance to mix their passion for sports and business aspirations. By becoming a franchisee, you get an entire team of experienced and dedicated franchise support professionals who will help you open your location and start building your dreams using the company's tested and proven systems. Developed by award-winning franchise developer John Leonesio, the Redline Athletics business model may be built for growth.

A Redline Athletics franchise comes with the brand's proprietary technology suite, which helps new franchisees establish, manage and expand their business. Among its features, the package includes a point-of-sale system (POS) for aspects of management related to client utilization, scheduling, and revenue. The POS data goes to the company's core business review to help each franchisee meet and exceed its goals.

What Might Make a Redline Athletics Franchise a Good Choice?

Redline Athletics franchisees may garner income from memberships, private training, semi-private training, leagues, group fitness, merchandise, and gift cards. There may be a high demand for special sports training within the age bracket targeted by the brand.

To be part of the Redline Athletics team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The franchise term typically lasts for ten years, which may be renewable upon meeting specific criteria.

Redline Athletics has partnered with third-party financial lenders to help franchisees cover the costs of the startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Redline Athletics Franchise

If you're considering opening a Redline Athletics franchise, you can communicate your interest by filling out an application form. Once the brand determines that you're financially qualified and on the same page in terms of goals and motivations, you may move forward with the application process. You'll sign your franchise agreement, pay your initial fees, and get started with setting up your location.

The company will give you access to their franchise support portal. This portal is a custom program available exclusively to franchisees to access forms, training materials, manuals, and other things vital to the business and your role as a franchisee. From construction to marketing to day-to-day tasks and more, the company's franchise support team will be working hand in hand with you as you look to open your Redline Athletics franchise.