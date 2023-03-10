Round Table Pizza

Pizza, wings, salads
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#288 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$504K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
412 4% over 3 years
William R. Larson Sr. founded Round Table Pizza in 1959, with the first restaurant opening in Menlo Park, California. Larson Sr.'s vision was to create a space where families could share superb pizza and relax. It was under this idea that Round Table Pizza was established. The company began franchising in 1962.

After over 50 years of franchising, the Round Table Pizza chain of restaurants has grown to over 400 restaurants spanning the western U.S. Recently, the franchise has added over 30 new products to their menu, including wings and salads. By offering a comfortable setting to nurture family ties and serving delicious pizza, Round Table Pizza has catered to its customer base and become a recognizable brand in the pizza industry

Why You May Want to Start a Round Table Pizza Franchise

What may differentiate Round Table Pizza from other pizza-selling franchises is its product. The company strives to stand out in the age of frozen cheese, frozen dough, and frozen toppings by ensuring that its products are fresh. Each day, every franchised restaurant rolls fresh dough and only uses the freshest ingredients for the pies.

To maintain its reputation as superb pizza makers, the company works to ensure that its franchisees are committed to product and service quality and are involved in the betterment of the community. With this in mind, it is usually essential to note that over 350 of Round Table Pizza locations are operated by franchisees.

What Might Make a Round Table Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

There are numerous pizza restaurants, and the pizza industry is a competitive one. However, it is possible that not many can compete with Round Table Pizza. To customers, the franchise may offer more than just a well-crafted pizza. In line with the company's high regard for family, Round Table Pizza operates during family-oriented hours. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Round Table Pizza team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Round Table Pizza franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Round Table Pizza Franchise?

To become a franchisee with Round Table Pizza, you may fill out an online inquiry form. After doing this, you generally receive an email acknowledgment and a link to the franchise report detailing the brand and the opportunity. Round Table Pizza may also give you a call to determine if your interests align with those of the franchise.

After the call, if you are seen as a good fit, you may receive, fill out, and submit an official franchise application. The Round Table Pizza team may schedule a face-to-face meeting and send you the Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing that, you might meet the leadership team on discovery day. After this, Round Table Pizza generally runs background and credit checks. If both parties are still interested after these steps, then you can sign the franchise agreement, and Round Table Pizza will award you your pizza franchise. 

Company Overview

About Round Table Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1959
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1962 (61 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
412 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Round Table Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$504,000 - $1,062,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
180 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Round Table Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Round Table Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #288 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

