William R. Larson Sr. founded Round Table Pizza in 1959, with the first restaurant opening in Menlo Park, California. Larson Sr.'s vision was to create a space where families could share superb pizza and relax. It was under this idea that Round Table Pizza was established. The company began franchising in 1962.

After over 50 years of franchising, the Round Table Pizza chain of restaurants has grown to over 400 restaurants spanning the western U.S. Recently, the franchise has added over 30 new products to their menu, including wings and salads. By offering a comfortable setting to nurture family ties and serving delicious pizza, Round Table Pizza has catered to its customer base and become a recognizable brand in the pizza industry

Why You May Want to Start a Round Table Pizza Franchise

What may differentiate Round Table Pizza from other pizza-selling franchises is its product. The company strives to stand out in the age of frozen cheese, frozen dough, and frozen toppings by ensuring that its products are fresh. Each day, every franchised restaurant rolls fresh dough and only uses the freshest ingredients for the pies.

To maintain its reputation as superb pizza makers, the company works to ensure that its franchisees are committed to product and service quality and are involved in the betterment of the community. With this in mind, it is usually essential to note that over 350 of Round Table Pizza locations are operated by franchisees.

What Might Make a Round Table Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

There are numerous pizza restaurants, and the pizza industry is a competitive one. However, it is possible that not many can compete with Round Table Pizza. To customers, the franchise may offer more than just a well-crafted pizza. In line with the company's high regard for family, Round Table Pizza operates during family-oriented hours.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Round Table Pizza team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Round Table Pizza franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Round Table Pizza Franchise?

To become a franchisee with Round Table Pizza, you may fill out an online inquiry form. After doing this, you generally receive an email acknowledgment and a link to the franchise report detailing the brand and the opportunity. Round Table Pizza may also give you a call to determine if your interests align with those of the franchise.

After the call, if you are seen as a good fit, you may receive, fill out, and submit an official franchise application. The Round Table Pizza team may schedule a face-to-face meeting and send you the Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing that, you might meet the leadership team on discovery day. After this, Round Table Pizza generally runs background and credit checks. If both parties are still interested after these steps, then you can sign the franchise agreement, and Round Table Pizza will award you your pizza franchise.