- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #397 last year
- Initial investment
-
$68K - $325K
- Units as of 2022
-
59 11% over 3 years
RSVP Advertising started in 1985 by delivering direct mail to upscale homeowners. RSVP Advertising began franchising in 1998 and, since then, it has helped businesses reach customers by generating leads, conversions, and sales.
In a world where the demand for mail has been reduced by technology, RSVP Advertising has continued to captivate its target market by turning printed mail into a profitable medium for advertising. RSVP Advertising has over 60 franchised locations throughout the United States that deliver mail to owner-occupied homes year round, potentially improving advertisers' reach, visibility, and sales.
Why You May Want to Start an RSVP Advertising Franchise
With premium cards printed on high gloss paper and delivered in unique packaging, RSVP Advertising may boast an impressive consumer open rate. RSVP Advertising's staying power might have made it a go-to partner for small and mid-size businesses hoping to attract high-spending customers.
To businesses, RSVP Advertising promises that brand messages about new products are welcomed and trusted. They also promise that these advertisements will be sent to customers, potentially driving action from high spending consumers. Compared to emails, social media, or paid searches, direct mail may drive the greatest response from customers.
As a company with over three decades of experience in the industry, RSVP Advertising may be the right partner for businesses wishing to reach the wealthiest 20% of consumers. A unique offer from RSVP Advertising is its luxury card packs that offer value by standing out in mailboxes, drawing attention to promoted products during peak seasons.
What Might Make an RSVP Advertising Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the RSVP Advertising franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The typical term for an RSVP Advertising franchise lasts for 10 years and is renewable upon meeting renewal requirements. The ideal RSVP Advertising franchisee is an individual with a background in sales or entrepreneurship who has the desire to own their own business.
Other advantages that RSVP Advertising guarantees include a high impact of adverts, timely distribution, cost-efficiency, and a system that has been tweaked for over 30 years. For franchisees, being part of the RSVP Advertising family might be a great way to benefit from its vast knowledge background and brand recognition.
How To Open an RSVP Advertising Franchise
Franchisees with RSVP Advertising will receive dozens of hours of on-the-job and classroom training. They will also receive ongoing marketing support. The training is designed to help franchisees run their locations efficiently, potentially allowing them to reap benefits.
As you decide if opening a RSVP Advertising franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an RSVP Advertising franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the RSVP Advertising franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About RSVP Advertising
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Advertising Services
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- Alliance Franchise Brands LLC
- Leadership
- Michael Marcantonio, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 59 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a RSVP Advertising franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $67,632 - $324,881
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- RSVP Advertising offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
