RSVP Advertising started in 1985 by delivering direct mail to upscale homeowners. RSVP Advertising began franchising in 1998 and, since then, it has helped businesses reach customers by generating leads, conversions, and sales.

In a world where the demand for mail has been reduced by technology, RSVP Advertising has continued to captivate its target market by turning printed mail into a profitable medium for advertising. RSVP Advertising has over 60 franchised locations throughout the United States that deliver mail to owner-occupied homes year round, potentially improving advertisers' reach, visibility, and sales.  

Why You May Want to Start an RSVP Advertising Franchise

With premium cards printed on high gloss paper and delivered in unique packaging, RSVP Advertising may boast an impressive consumer open rate. RSVP Advertising's staying power might have made it a go-to partner for small and mid-size businesses hoping to attract high-spending customers.

To businesses, RSVP Advertising promises that brand messages about new products are welcomed and trusted. They also promise that these advertisements will be sent to customers, potentially driving action from high spending consumers. Compared to emails, social media, or paid searches, direct mail may drive the greatest response from customers.

As a company with over three decades of experience in the industry, RSVP Advertising may be the right partner for businesses wishing to reach the wealthiest 20% of consumers. A unique offer from RSVP Advertising is its luxury card packs that offer value by standing out in mailboxes, drawing attention to promoted products during peak seasons.

What Might Make an RSVP Advertising Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the RSVP Advertising franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The typical term for an RSVP Advertising franchise lasts for 10 years and is renewable upon meeting renewal requirements. The ideal RSVP Advertising franchisee is an individual with a background in sales or entrepreneurship who has the desire to own their own business. 

Other advantages that RSVP Advertising guarantees include a high impact of adverts, timely distribution, cost-efficiency, and a system that has been tweaked for over 30 years. For franchisees, being part of the RSVP Advertising family might be a great way to benefit from its vast knowledge background and brand recognition.

How To Open an RSVP Advertising Franchise

Franchisees with RSVP Advertising will receive dozens of hours of on-the-job and classroom training. They will also receive ongoing marketing support. The training is designed to help franchisees run their locations efficiently, potentially allowing them to reap benefits.

As you decide if opening a RSVP Advertising franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an RSVP Advertising franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the RSVP Advertising franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About RSVP Advertising

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Alliance Franchise Brands LLC
Leadership
Michael Marcantonio, CEO
Corporate Address
47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
59 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a RSVP Advertising franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$67,632 - $324,881
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
RSVP Advertising offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
