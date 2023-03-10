Sam's Southern Eatery

Southern-food restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$106K - $220K
Units as of 2020
12
Jump to Franchising Overview

Sam's Southern Eatery was founded on the idea of bringing great southern cuisine to a diverse demographic of people. The eatery is all about huge portions and great recipes, which is what southern cuisine is known for. Opened in 2008, Sam’s Southern Eatery believes it has managed to serve up flavorful food in great portions at a price that's affordable.

The eatery first opened its doors in Louisiana before spreading across the country after beginning to franchise in 2020. Sam's Southern Eatery’s business concept seeks to bring in like-minded people to franchise with them and spread their flavorful menu around the world.

Why You Might Want To Start a Sam's Southern Eatery Franchise

Sam's Southern Eatery is looking for franchisees who can meet their financial requirements. In addition, they should also have core values like excellence, integrity, and honesty in order to run this franchise. Having excellent business acumen and understanding and carrying on the culture of Sam’s Southern Eatery is key. A franchisee should also have great time management skills due to the nature of this business, along with strong sales and marketing experience.

As you decide if opening a Sam's Southern Eatery franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Sam's Southern Eatery Franchise a Good Choice?

Sam's Southern Eatery claims to be more than just another southern cuisine restaurant. It strives to offer great pricing with diverse food options. Opening up one of these franchises may be a great business opportunity thanks to what it believes is a simple and straightforward business model.

Additionally, Sam’s Southern Eatery may allow you to run your franchise as a home-based or mobile unit. This may increase flexibility on your end.

How To Open a Sam's Southern Eatery Franchise

To be part of the Sam's Southern Eatery franchise team, make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Sam’s Southern Eatery has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. They also offer in-house financial help with the franchise fee, startup, and equipment if you qualify.

Franchisees may receive support in the form of a comprehensive onboarding training program. In addition to this training, you'll continue to receive operational and field support as you run your franchise. And since marketing is a key component to a Sam's Southern Eatery franchise, a franchisee will receive marketing support from the franchising team. Should you have any questions to ask Sam’s Southern Eatery, be sure to compile them and ask the relevant team members during your training sessions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Sam's Southern Eatery

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2008
Leadership
Rob Gazawameh, VP
Corporate Address
2910 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, LA 71112

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
# of Units
12 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sam's Southern Eatery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$106,000 - $220,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Sam's Southern Eatery offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
Sam's Southern Eatery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
34 hours
Classroom Training
57 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Sam's Southern Eatery? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sam's Southern Eatery.

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Edible

Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Ranked #10
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing