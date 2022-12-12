The Sandwich Spot

Specialty sandwich shop
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$188K - $650K
Units as of 2025
2 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About The Sandwich Spot

Industry Food
Related Categories Sandwiches, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2008
Leadership Ty Fleming, CEO
Corporate Address 9410 Linton Ln.
Reno, NV 89521
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Sandwich Spot franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$188,000 - $649,500
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing The Sandwich Spot has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20-32 hours
Classroom Training 3-5 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Sandwich Spot.

Great Clips

description
Hair salons

Angry Crab Shack

description
Seafood boil restaurants

Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken

description
Seafood and chicken

United Slice

description
Pizza

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Is the No. 1 Factor You Need If You Want Gen Z and Millennials to Buy Into Your Business

Gen Z and millennials want more than profitability from franchise ownership.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The Highest-Earning Franchisees Have These 2 Qualities

When you talk to the top-performing franchisee across many different brands, you will spot some key commonalities.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

She Moved Halfway Around the World at 18 and Found Her Future in Franchising

After watching her mother run businesses in Indonesia, Josephine Suryono knew she'd one day do the same — just on a different continent.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This Multi-Unit, Multi-Brand Owner Reveals the Secrets to Growing Franchises Fast

Don Allen has scaled Orangetheory, KidStrong, F45 and now Zoom Room. He shares what it really takes to succeed.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top Global Franchises of 2025

Considering taking your business abroad? Follow a proven path with these outstanding international franchises.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

These Are the Top Franchise Suppliers of 2025

Want to know which businesses to go to, when your franchise needs some help? Here are the best of the best.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing