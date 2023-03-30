SealMaster
SealMaster is a leading franchise in the pavement maintenance industry. Many contractors, highway/street departments, and property owners rely on SealMaster for quality products and services. SealMaster is driven by the philosophy of total dedication to the pavement maintenance industry. They strive to offer quality products, competitive pricing, and outstanding service.

SealMaster was founded in 1969. Company headquarters are located in Sandusky, Ohio. All SealMaster products, equipment, and other brand-name products are available at different locations. SealMaster's water-based emulsions coatings, paints, and liquid repair products are also environmentally friendly.

Why You May Want to Start a SealMaster Franchise

When you open a SealMaster franchise, you can expect to be given trained personnel for technical support. SealMaster also has a specialized transportation fleet. The fleet enables them to provide convenient delivery of the diverse SealMaster product line.

SealMaster strives to offer an exceptional business opportunity in the pavement maintenance contracting business. The company holds periodic seminars on the latest application, marketing, and sales techniques. These seminars are generally attended by contractors and property managers. You will most likely learn how to use the company's driveway sealing equipment

New franchisees also attend an intense multi-week training program at company headquarters in Sandusky, Ohio. Training sessions include information on sales, marketing, operations, and product knowledge.

What Might Make a SealMaster Franchise a Good Choice?

SealMaster has been recognized for its dedicated pavement fixing by various organizations. Recently, SealMaster has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the SealMaster team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a SealMaster Franchise

To get started with SealMaster, you will need to submit an inquiry form. It is important to review the SealMaster franchise opportunity and the costs necessary to open and run your location. This research will probably be a part of your due diligence process. 

If the company sees you are a good fit, a SealMaster franchise representative may reach out. Together, you will discuss your goals for a SealMaster location. 

If you continue with the process, you may receive a call to schedule your discovery day in Sandusky, Ohio. On discovery day, you may have the chance to meet the team behind the SealMaster franchise. They may answer questions you have about the franchise. You may also have the chance to speak to existing franchisees about the opportunity and get their take on being a part of the SealMaster team. 

If all goes well during this process, you may be ready to seal the deal and sign a franchise agreement with SealMaster. You'll definitely feel like a seal master after that.

Company Overview

About SealMaster

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Asphalt Maintenance, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1969
Parent Company
InFrasys
Leadership
David Thorson, President/CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 2277
Sandusky, OH 44871-2277
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
31
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SealMaster franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$579,800 - $924,500
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SealMaster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SealMaster landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where SealMaster ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #258 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Asphalt Maintenance in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Asphalt Maintenance Category

