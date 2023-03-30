SealMaster is a leading franchise in the pavement maintenance industry. Many contractors, highway/street departments, and property owners rely on SealMaster for quality products and services. SealMaster is driven by the philosophy of total dedication to the pavement maintenance industry. They strive to offer quality products, competitive pricing, and outstanding service.

SealMaster was founded in 1969. Company headquarters are located in Sandusky, Ohio. All SealMaster products, equipment, and other brand-name products are available at different locations. SealMaster's water-based emulsions coatings, paints, and liquid repair products are also environmentally friendly.

Why You May Want to Start a SealMaster Franchise

When you open a SealMaster franchise, you can expect to be given trained personnel for technical support. SealMaster also has a specialized transportation fleet. The fleet enables them to provide convenient delivery of the diverse SealMaster product line.

SealMaster strives to offer an exceptional business opportunity in the pavement maintenance contracting business. The company holds periodic seminars on the latest application, marketing, and sales techniques. These seminars are generally attended by contractors and property managers. You will most likely learn how to use the company's driveway sealing equipment.

New franchisees also attend an intense multi-week training program at company headquarters in Sandusky, Ohio. Training sessions include information on sales, marketing, operations, and product knowledge.

What Might Make a SealMaster Franchise a Good Choice?

SealMaster has been recognized for its dedicated pavement fixing by various organizations. Recently, SealMaster has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the SealMaster team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a SealMaster Franchise

To get started with SealMaster, you will need to submit an inquiry form. It is important to review the SealMaster franchise opportunity and the costs necessary to open and run your location. This research will probably be a part of your due diligence process.

If the company sees you are a good fit, a SealMaster franchise representative may reach out. Together, you will discuss your goals for a SealMaster location.

If you continue with the process, you may receive a call to schedule your discovery day in Sandusky, Ohio. On discovery day, you may have the chance to meet the team behind the SealMaster franchise. They may answer questions you have about the franchise. You may also have the chance to speak to existing franchisees about the opportunity and get their take on being a part of the SealMaster team.

If all goes well during this process, you may be ready to seal the deal and sign a franchise agreement with SealMaster. You'll definitely feel like a seal master after that.