SealMaster
Pavement maintenance products and equipment
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 2277
Sandusky, OH 44871-2277
CEO
David Thorson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$579,800 - $924,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$800,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
SealMaster has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
$$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10