Since 1969, SealMaster locations have been providing contractors with the supplies and equipment necessary to repair pavement. Franchises in the Sandusky, Ohio-based chain manufacture and sell pavement sealers on site. SealMaster also sells concrete products, sport surfacing, traffic paints, tanks, trailers, machines, pumps and other tools. SealMaster locations hold training seminars for contractors and others who are interested in learning more about pavement maintenance.