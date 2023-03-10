Send Me a Pro

In-home services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$49K - $85K
Units as of 2022
57
Send Me a Pro is a tech franchise business that you can own and operate in your local market. Send Me a Pro is like Uber for in-home services, connecting customers through an app with fitness and sports trainers, pet care providers, tutors, music instructors, childcare providers, and more. 

Send Me a Pro evolved from Send Me A Trainer, which focuses on in-home fitness and sports services. Before the Send Me a Trainer brand was born, it was known as "Bounce Fitness," a 2007 outfit that made in-home training a reality for customers. After realizing the high demand for the service, Send Me a Trainer was created as a fitness service accessible through a mobile app.

Based on high edemand from clients and franchisees, Send Me a Pro was created to connect clients with a variety of additional vetted local services providers beyond the fitness category.

Why You May Want To Start a Send Me a Pro Franchise

Send Me a Pro might be a sound franchise choice for you because it takes advantage of technology to reward franchisees with flexibility and freedom. With industry experience spanning over a decade, proprietary technology, and passive ownership options, Send Me a Pro strives to reduce overhead and the need for physical locations to run a business.

No specific service background is required for franchises, as you will have a team of service professionals to complete the work. A potential Send Me a Pro franchisee is typically someone with sales and communication skills who is dedicated to helping others achieve their goals. Franchisees may even get to hand-pick trainers and manage operations to ensure that clients realize their fitness needs.

What Might Make a Send Me a Pro Franchise a Good Choice?

As a technology-based company that offers convenient and affordable access to a variety of in-home services, Send Me A Pro may be in an excellent position moving forward. The home-based model with reduced overhead and mobility may make the brand a disruptor in the franchising and service industries. The ability to offer multiple services under one franchise allows franchisees to diversify their investment and increase earning potential.

To be part of the Send Me a Pro team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Send Me a Pro Franchise

Send Me a Pro dedicates itself to changing the world through fitness and other in-home services, and franchisees are an integral part of their processes. Send Me a Pro believes it has simplified the franchise process by bettering training programs, proprietary technology, and assistance. Corporate will prepare you for daily operations and provide expert help in recruiting trainers and staff.

As you decide if opening a Send Me a Pro franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Send Me a Trainer franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Send Me a Pro

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Fitness , Pet Care, Tutoring, Childcare
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Send Me A Trainer Franchising LLC
Leadership
Bary El-Yacoubi, Cofounder & CEO
Corporate Address
1150 N.W. 72nd Ave. Tower, #455, #7724
Miami, FL 33126
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
57 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Send Me a Pro franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,999
Initial Investment
$49,099 - $84,799
Cash Requirement
$49,099 - $84,799
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 royalty fee credit
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Send Me a Pro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Send Me a Pro ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #58 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #68 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

