Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$49K - $85K
- Units as of 2022
-
57
Send Me a Pro is a tech franchise business that you can own and operate in your local market. Send Me a Pro is like Uber for in-home services, connecting customers through an app with fitness and sports trainers, pet care providers, tutors, music instructors, childcare providers, and more.
Send Me a Pro evolved from Send Me A Trainer, which focuses on in-home fitness and sports services. Before the Send Me a Trainer brand was born, it was known as "Bounce Fitness," a 2007 outfit that made in-home training a reality for customers. After realizing the high demand for the service, Send Me a Trainer was created as a fitness service accessible through a mobile app.
Based on high edemand from clients and franchisees, Send Me a Pro was created to connect clients with a variety of additional vetted local services providers beyond the fitness category.
Why You May Want To Start a Send Me a Pro Franchise
Send Me a Pro might be a sound franchise choice for you because it takes advantage of technology to reward franchisees with flexibility and freedom. With industry experience spanning over a decade, proprietary technology, and passive ownership options, Send Me a Pro strives to reduce overhead and the need for physical locations to run a business.
No specific service background is required for franchises, as you will have a team of service professionals to complete the work. A potential Send Me a Pro franchisee is typically someone with sales and communication skills who is dedicated to helping others achieve their goals. Franchisees may even get to hand-pick trainers and manage operations to ensure that clients realize their fitness needs.
What Might Make a Send Me a Pro Franchise a Good Choice?
As a technology-based company that offers convenient and affordable access to a variety of in-home services, Send Me A Pro may be in an excellent position moving forward. The home-based model with reduced overhead and mobility may make the brand a disruptor in the franchising and service industries. The ability to offer multiple services under one franchise allows franchisees to diversify their investment and increase earning potential.
To be part of the Send Me a Pro team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Send Me a Pro Franchise
Send Me a Pro dedicates itself to changing the world through fitness and other in-home services, and franchisees are an integral part of their processes. Send Me a Pro believes it has simplified the franchise process by bettering training programs, proprietary technology, and assistance. Corporate will prepare you for daily operations and provide expert help in recruiting trainers and staff.
As you decide if opening a Send Me a Pro franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Send Me a Trainer franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Send Me a Pro
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Fitness , Pet Care, Tutoring, Childcare
- Founded
- 2007
- Parent Company
- Send Me A Trainer Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Bary El-Yacoubi, Cofounder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1150 N.W. 72nd Ave. Tower, #455, #7724
Miami, FL 33126
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 16
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 57 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Send Me a Pro franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $34,999
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $49,099 - $84,799
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $49,099 - $84,799
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 royalty fee credit
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Send Me a Pro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 7 hours
- Classroom Training
- 21 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Send Me a Pro? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Send Me a Pro ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Send Me a Pro.
Now Massage, The
Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The
Primrose Schools
Huntington Learning Center
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.