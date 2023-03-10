Send Me a Pro is a tech franchise business that you can own and operate in your local market. Send Me a Pro is like Uber for in-home services, connecting customers through an app with fitness and sports trainers, pet care providers, tutors, music instructors, childcare providers, and more.

Send Me a Pro evolved from Send Me A Trainer, which focuses on in-home fitness and sports services. Before the Send Me a Trainer brand was born, it was known as "Bounce Fitness," a 2007 outfit that made in-home training a reality for customers. After realizing the high demand for the service, Send Me a Trainer was created as a fitness service accessible through a mobile app.

Based on high edemand from clients and franchisees, Send Me a Pro was created to connect clients with a variety of additional vetted local services providers beyond the fitness category.

Why You May Want To Start a Send Me a Pro Franchise

Send Me a Pro might be a sound franchise choice for you because it takes advantage of technology to reward franchisees with flexibility and freedom. With industry experience spanning over a decade, proprietary technology, and passive ownership options, Send Me a Pro strives to reduce overhead and the need for physical locations to run a business.

No specific service background is required for franchises, as you will have a team of service professionals to complete the work. A potential Send Me a Pro franchisee is typically someone with sales and communication skills who is dedicated to helping others achieve their goals. Franchisees may even get to hand-pick trainers and manage operations to ensure that clients realize their fitness needs.

What Might Make a Send Me a Pro Franchise a Good Choice?

As a technology-based company that offers convenient and affordable access to a variety of in-home services, Send Me A Pro may be in an excellent position moving forward. The home-based model with reduced overhead and mobility may make the brand a disruptor in the franchising and service industries. The ability to offer multiple services under one franchise allows franchisees to diversify their investment and increase earning potential.

To be part of the Send Me a Pro team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Send Me a Pro Franchise

Send Me a Pro dedicates itself to changing the world through fitness and other in-home services, and franchisees are an integral part of their processes. Send Me a Pro believes it has simplified the franchise process by bettering training programs, proprietary technology, and assistance. Corporate will prepare you for daily operations and provide expert help in recruiting trainers and staff.

As you decide if opening a Send Me a Pro franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Send Me a Trainer franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.