Preschool/educational childcare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #443 last year
Initial investment
$214K - $856K
Units as of 2022
37 48.0% over 3 years
A place where children are empowered to grow, challenged intellectually, and introduced to the arts, Building Kidz School is a community of preschools aimed to accelerate a child’s development. 

Building Kidz School is known for its philosophy of creating a complete child by reaching six areas of development: emotional, social, cognitive, physical, communication, and academic. These attributes culminate toward the Building Kidz School’s goal of building a child’s confidence, commitment, and character.

Founded in 2002, Building Kidz School started its journey in California. With more than 25 locations in seven states, your Building Kidz School franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Building Kidz School Franchise

Building Kidz School is looking for a franchisee committed to the community surrounding them, as well as building one. They should be team-oriented, willing to follow a system, and have time and resources available. As a Building Kidz School franchisee, you can improve the lives of children in your community. As the demand for early childhood education continues, Building Kidz School franchises may be in a position to expect success.

 Building Kidz School franchises use a distinct performing arts curriculum to promote academic excellence while nurturing social and societal skills. Children may be exposed to second language learning as early as three years old and accomplish milestones, small and large, through enhanced learning in their tenure as students.

What Might Make a Building Kidz School Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Building Kidz School franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive early childhood education industry.

To be part of the Building Kidz School team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Building Kidz School has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. They also may offer a discount off the franchise fee for honorably discharged veterans.

How To Open a Building Kidz School Franchise

As you decide if opening a Building Kidz School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Building Kidz School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Building Kidz School franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Building Kidz School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Building Kidz Worldwide LLC
Leadership
Sanjay Gehani, Partner & CMO
Corporate Address
303 Vintage Park Dr., #130
Foster City, CA 94404
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia

# of Units
37 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Building Kidz School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$214,000 - $856,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Building Kidz School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18.5 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Building Kidz School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
