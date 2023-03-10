A place where children are empowered to grow, challenged intellectually, and introduced to the arts, Building Kidz School is a community of preschools aimed to accelerate a child’s development.

Building Kidz School is known for its philosophy of creating a complete child by reaching six areas of development: emotional, social, cognitive, physical, communication, and academic. These attributes culminate toward the Building Kidz School’s goal of building a child’s confidence, commitment, and character.

Founded in 2002, Building Kidz School started its journey in California. With more than 25 locations in seven states, your Building Kidz School franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Building Kidz School Franchise

Building Kidz School is looking for a franchisee committed to the community surrounding them, as well as building one. They should be team-oriented, willing to follow a system, and have time and resources available. As a Building Kidz School franchisee, you can improve the lives of children in your community. As the demand for early childhood education continues, Building Kidz School franchises may be in a position to expect success.

Building Kidz School franchises use a distinct performing arts curriculum to promote academic excellence while nurturing social and societal skills. Children may be exposed to second language learning as early as three years old and accomplish milestones, small and large, through enhanced learning in their tenure as students.

What Might Make a Building Kidz School Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Building Kidz School franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive early childhood education industry.

To be part of the Building Kidz School team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Building Kidz School has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. They also may offer a discount off the franchise fee for honorably discharged veterans.

How To Open a Building Kidz School Franchise

As you decide if opening a Building Kidz School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Building Kidz School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Building Kidz School franchising team questions.