2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #389 last year
Initial investment
$258K - $303K
Units as of 2022
136 38% over 3 years
Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing, founded in 1968, offers printing and marketing services, including digital and offset printing, copying and mailing services, direct marketing and promotional products.

You probably don't need a degree in marketing or graphic design to operate a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise. They will usually provide you with the training you need to run this business. A great candidate for a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchisee is one with a passion for helping businesses achieve their full potential.

Why You May Want to Start a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing Franchise

Owning a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise may mean that you have become a part of a company that strives to put the client first. They make it a point to be concerned with their client's goals and desires. Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing focuses on creating marketing campaigns that touch the heart of what the company is and who they intend to reach. Everything is professionally personal because they know their clients are personally invested in their business growth.

Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing employees tend to have a "whatever it takes" attitude. They are expected to be willing to ensure each business is well-marketed with a wide array of options. They offer a variety of services, including branding, designing websites, and developing integrated marketing campaigns. The variety in services ensures that each client is well cared for and that the services are catered to their specific needs. With your Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise, you may be part of this legacy of individualized service.

What Might Make Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing Franchise a Good Choice?

Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing’s business model and market-driven strategy may provide you with a competitive advantage. They might help you stay at the forefront of the industry by remaining innovative and proactive in adopting the latest in printing, digital, and marketing technologies. This commitment to continuous innovation and creativity in strategy may offer you a steady clientele.

How Do You Open a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing Franchise?

To start a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll also need to submit a franchise inquiry form. This will let them know you are interested. You’ll then usually get an introductory call from them if you appear to be a good fit. After the initial phone call, they might send you a request for consideration application for you to complete. From there, you can attend a web conference and receive an in-depth look at their franchise business model. 

Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing generally provides you with their Franchise Disclosure Document and encourages you to speak with other franchisees. You may attend decision day at their headquarters in Mission Viejo, California, where you will probably sign the franchise agreement and schedule your training. This training will ensure you are ready to own a marketing business by the time you open your doors. Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing wants to take every step with you as you begin your journey with the franchise. 

Company Overview

About Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1968
Parent Company
Franchise Services Inc.
Leadership
Don Lowe, CEO
Corporate Address
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1968 (55 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
136 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$257,981 - $302,981
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
88 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
