Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing, founded in 1968, offers printing and marketing services, including digital and offset printing, copying and mailing services, direct marketing and promotional products.
You probably don't need a degree in marketing or graphic design to operate a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise. They will usually provide you with the training you need to run this business. A great candidate for a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchisee is one with a passion for helping businesses achieve their full potential.
Why You May Want to Start a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing Franchise
Owning a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise may mean that you have become a part of a company that strives to put the client first. They make it a point to be concerned with their client's goals and desires. Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing focuses on creating marketing campaigns that touch the heart of what the company is and who they intend to reach. Everything is professionally personal because they know their clients are personally invested in their business growth.
Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing employees tend to have a "whatever it takes" attitude. They are expected to be willing to ensure each business is well-marketed with a wide array of options. They offer a variety of services, including branding, designing websites, and developing integrated marketing campaigns. The variety in services ensures that each client is well cared for and that the services are catered to their specific needs. With your Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise, you may be part of this legacy of individualized service.
What Might Make Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing Franchise a Good Choice?
Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing’s business model and market-driven strategy may provide you with a competitive advantage. They might help you stay at the forefront of the industry by remaining innovative and proactive in adopting the latest in printing, digital, and marketing technologies. This commitment to continuous innovation and creativity in strategy may offer you a steady clientele.
How Do You Open a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing Franchise?
To start a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll also need to submit a franchise inquiry form. This will let them know you are interested. You’ll then usually get an introductory call from them if you appear to be a good fit. After the initial phone call, they might send you a request for consideration application for you to complete. From there, you can attend a web conference and receive an in-depth look at their franchise business model.
Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing generally provides you with their Franchise Disclosure Document and encourages you to speak with other franchisees. You may attend decision day at their headquarters in Mission Viejo, California, where you will probably sign the franchise agreement and schedule your training. This training will ensure you are ready to own a marketing business by the time you open your doors. Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing wants to take every step with you as you begin your journey with the franchise.
Company Overview
About Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
- Founded
- 1968
- Parent Company
- Franchise Services Inc.
- Leadership
- Don Lowe, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1968 (55 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 136 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $257,981 - $302,981
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $450,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $125,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Sir Speedy Print Signs Marketing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 88 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
