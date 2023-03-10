Straw Hat Pizza

Straw Hat Pizza

Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#451 Ranked #425 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$145K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
29 26.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Straw Hat Pizza opened its doors in 1959, and now the company has over 20 locations in the southwestern part of the United States. Straw Hat Pizza strives to serve customers food that is wholesome and satisfying. They also try to make locations a fun and upbeat atmosphere where customers can eat and have fun.

Many locations feature an arcade room and big-screen TVs. These additions may help draw in families and provide everyone with entertainment.

Why You May Want To Start a Straw Hat Pizza Franchise

A Straw Hat Pizza franchisee does not need previous experience in the restaurant industry, though it may help with day-to-day operations. Franchisees with Straw Hat Pizza may need proven customer service skills and know-how to provide the best experience possible to customers. Franchisees should have good time management skills, proven leadership skills, and be willing to adapt. 

Franchisees are expected to create a positive atmosphere in the restaurant for customers and the team they lead. However, you may be able to run your Straw Hat Pizza location as an absentee owner, potentially increasing your flexibility as a business owner.

Opening a Straw Hat Pizza franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Straw Hat Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Straw Hat Pizza could offer franchisees more than one revenue stream. For example, Straw Hat Pizza may offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, online ordering, beer and wine, catering, a food truck, and a party room. The company also has vegan and gluten-free menu options for customers who need them. By utilizing these different services, franchisees may find themselves able to diversify revenue.

To be part of the Straw Hat Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Straw Hat Pizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Straw Hat Pizza franchising team questions. 

Potential franchisees may be invited to participate in a Straw Hat Pizza discovery day. The franchisee will tour one of the Straw Hat Pizza locations to see behind the scenes and get a feel for the company.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees will then take part in a multi-week training program before they open their Straw Hat Pizza location. During your first week of operation, Straw Hat Pizza will send staff to help train the new staff. Franchisees will be able to contact team members for additional support as needed.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Straw Hat Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1959
Parent Company
Straw Hat Restaurants Inc.
Leadership
Sal Listek, Board Chair
Corporate Address
11501 Dublin Blvd., #200
Dublin, CA 94568
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1969 (54 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon

# of Units
29 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Straw Hat Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$145,000 - $1,077,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Straw Hat Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
110 hours
Classroom Training
70 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
20-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Straw Hat Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Straw Hat Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Straw Hat Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #451 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #10 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Straw Hat Pizza.

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

AKT

Dance cardio and strength fitness studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing