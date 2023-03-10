Straw Hat Pizza opened its doors in 1959, and now the company has over 20 locations in the southwestern part of the United States. Straw Hat Pizza strives to serve customers food that is wholesome and satisfying. They also try to make locations a fun and upbeat atmosphere where customers can eat and have fun.

Many locations feature an arcade room and big-screen TVs. These additions may help draw in families and provide everyone with entertainment.

Why You May Want To Start a Straw Hat Pizza Franchise

A Straw Hat Pizza franchisee does not need previous experience in the restaurant industry, though it may help with day-to-day operations. Franchisees with Straw Hat Pizza may need proven customer service skills and know-how to provide the best experience possible to customers. Franchisees should have good time management skills, proven leadership skills, and be willing to adapt.

Franchisees are expected to create a positive atmosphere in the restaurant for customers and the team they lead. However, you may be able to run your Straw Hat Pizza location as an absentee owner, potentially increasing your flexibility as a business owner.

Opening a Straw Hat Pizza franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Straw Hat Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Straw Hat Pizza could offer franchisees more than one revenue stream. For example, Straw Hat Pizza may offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, online ordering, beer and wine, catering, a food truck, and a party room. The company also has vegan and gluten-free menu options for customers who need them. By utilizing these different services, franchisees may find themselves able to diversify revenue.

To be part of the Straw Hat Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Straw Hat Pizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Straw Hat Pizza franchising team questions.

Potential franchisees may be invited to participate in a Straw Hat Pizza discovery day. The franchisee will tour one of the Straw Hat Pizza locations to see behind the scenes and get a feel for the company.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees will then take part in a multi-week training program before they open their Straw Hat Pizza location. During your first week of operation, Straw Hat Pizza will send staff to help train the new staff. Franchisees will be able to contact team members for additional support as needed.