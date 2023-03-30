Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe
The Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe chain offers a freshly cooked range of savory and sweet crepes, along with other items, for the discerning diner.

The first Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe restaurant opened in 2012, and the chain began offering franchises in 2017. The carefully prepared crepes may have proven to be popular amongst their customers. Although Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is currently limited to Texas, they seek to expand into new markets through franchising. They even have international options available. This is an ambitious chain with big plans.

A careful look at the Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchise model will help you decide if this franchise is for you.

Why You May Want To Start a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe Franchise

A Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchisee should be willing to locate to the franchise's area of operations. The chain is looking for partners with at least five years of management experience and a "guest service" personality. A "guest service" personality means that the franchisee is warm, friendly, and good with people. Potential franchisees should share the company's belief that customer satisfaction is key to brand success.

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is looking for franchisees who can also commit to a minimum of two locations. The franchisee will be responsible for maintaining the distinctive atmosphere that may make a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe a great place to hang out with friends. They will ensure that the food is prepared to a consistently high quality and oversee the business performance.

What Might Make a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

Crepes are associated with French cuisine, hence the name "Sweet Paris." However, the restaurants serve sweet and savory crepes that combine influences from other food cultures. This blend of tastes may create a distinctive range that customers enjoy. The restaurants are expected to be stylish, with a friendly atmosphere that encourages people to return with their friends. A primary focus of Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is to create a fun place to be.

As you decide if opening a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchise would do well in your community. 

How To Open a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe Franchise

To be part of the Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Aside from the initial franchise training program, franchisees are offered comprehensive support throughout their career with Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe. While participating in training, be sure to draw up a list of questions you might ask the franchising team. The Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe management team will be happy to clear up any doubts that you might have.

Company Overview

About Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Sweet Paris Franchise LLC
Leadership
Alberto Landero, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
4400 Post Oak Pkwy., #2250
Houston, TX 77027
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Mexico

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$819,260 - $1,217,550
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $400,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
266 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-22
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #17 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #3 in Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

