Tailored Living
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#339 Ranked #437 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$185K - $299K
Units as of 2022
191 3.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Tailored Living opened its doors in 2006 and began franchising the same year. The company offers home and business owners high-quality storage and organization solutions. The company designs spaces in closets, garages, home offices, family rooms, pantries, and more. The team offers measuring, design, and installation services tailored to meet each client's specific needs.

Tailored Living has a wide breadth of offerings that has resulted in tremendous growth over the years, with more than 175 franchise units opened across the United States and Canada. The company has also received several awards, including the Best of Houzz badge for design. Out of the many expert companies on Houzz, only 3% reach this status. 

Potential franchisees have an aptitude for sales and a passion for providing clients with top-notch organizational services. 

Why You May Want to Start a Tailored Living Franchise

Tailored Living is a well-known business with proud franchisees. Franchisees help people in their community live a more organized life through innovative storage methods and other organizational solutions. As a franchisee, you'll be your own boss, with the opportunity to build a business. You can create your business to your preferred size either as a partnership, sole proprietorship, or family business with one or multiple territories. You are also given the opportunity to participate in absentee ownership.

Franchisees experience paid training at Tailored Living headquarters in Irvine, California and lifetime support in every area of their business. Tailored Living also arranges one year of business coaching by outside vendors, annual conventions, webinars, and helplines to offer support to new franchisees. 

What Might Make a Tailored Living Franchise a Good Choice?

Tailored Living has ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Franchisees should prepare for financial investment. Franchisees will need to pay a franchise fee and brand royalties. Franchisees will also need to hit the minimum set net worth and cash requirement for franchising with Tailored Living. 

As you make your decision concerning whether to open a franchise with Tailored Living, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How Do You Open a Tailored Living Franchise?

The franchising process will take time to complete. Be prepared for interviews with upper management, at which point you will review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After a successful interview, you may be invited to a discovery day to explore the opportunity further. You will also have time to speak with other franchisees to get their side of the franchise experience with Tailored Living. 

Before you can open your Tailored Living franchise, you must attend a training at the home office in Irvine, California to learn how to operate your business. Tailored Living staff will be involved as you train and prepare to open your franchise. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Tailored Living

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Heather Nykolaychuk, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
191 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tailored Living franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$185,220 - $298,675
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$141,220
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
$300-$2K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Tailored Living offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Tailored Living has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
88.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Tailored Living? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tailored Living landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tailored Living ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #339 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #60 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Tailored Living.

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Decorating Den Interiors

Interior design and decorating services and products
Ranked #433
Request Info

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #457
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing