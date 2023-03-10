Tippi Toes
Initial investment
$51K - $69K
Units as of 2022
33 3.1% over 3 years
Tippi Toes is an international children's dance school located throughout the United States. Using original music and choreography, instructors lead classes in ballet, jazz, tap, and hip-hop. They also host camps and dance parties for children 18 months to 12 years old at various locations in different communities. Tippi Toes' mission is to share and develop a love of dancing with children of all ages while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and bolstering their dancers’ self-confidence. 

Tippi Toes was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2009. There are over 30 Tippi Toes franchises in the United States, and it has an international presence, as well. Today, the brand keeps growing, with franchises awarded based on referrals. As a franchisee, you'll work closely with Tippi Toes' unique style, bringing kids joy through dance. 

Why You May Want to Start a Tippi Toes Franchise

With Tippi Toes, you probably will not have to weeks organizing course materials, finding age-appropriate music, or creating choreography. The company will likely prepare videos and written documents for you. You can access these materials through Tippi Toes’ licensed intranet system. Additionally, Tippi Toes will provide you with CDs, teaching props, and bookkeeping and accounting resources.

You will also get all the training and support you need as you open your Tippi Toes franchise. You will receive marketing support with invitations, brochures, sample advertisements, posters, and press releases. And like any close family, the company will always let you know about the latest trends and developments. Thorough training sessions will cover how to run your dance studio by teaching principles, financial management, marketing skills, and business management. 

What Might Make a Tippi Toes Franchise a Good Choice?

When you're a Tippi Toes franchisee, you will probably not have to travel anywhere specific to teach. You could potentially run the dance studio comfortably from your home. An at-home studio may keep startup costs low and overhead costs at a minimum. If you become a franchisee, a Tippi Toes franchise agreement is good for ten years. 

When seeking to open a Tippi Toes franchise, be prepared to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Tippi Toes Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tippi Toes franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tippi Toes franchise would do well in your community. Additionally, an ideal candidate for a Tippi Toes franchise is good with children and aspires to own and operate their own business. You do not need experience with dancing because you can hire dance instructors to teach the lesson while you work behind the scenes. 

Before you know it, you could be the owner of a Tippi Toes franchise. Don't tiptoe around this opportunity. 

Company Overview

About Tippi Toes

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Leadership
Sarah Nuse, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
5921 S. Marion Pl.
Tulsa, OK 74135
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
33 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tippi Toes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$51,100 - $69,100
Cash Requirement
$15,000
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tippi Toes landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

