- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$51K - $69K
- Units as of 2022
-
33 3.1% over 3 years
Tippi Toes is an international children's dance school located throughout the United States. Using original music and choreography, instructors lead classes in ballet, jazz, tap, and hip-hop. They also host camps and dance parties for children 18 months to 12 years old at various locations in different communities. Tippi Toes' mission is to share and develop a love of dancing with children of all ages while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and bolstering their dancers’ self-confidence.
Tippi Toes was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2009. There are over 30 Tippi Toes franchises in the United States, and it has an international presence, as well. Today, the brand keeps growing, with franchises awarded based on referrals. As a franchisee, you'll work closely with Tippi Toes' unique style, bringing kids joy through dance.
Why You May Want to Start a Tippi Toes Franchise
With Tippi Toes, you probably will not have to weeks organizing course materials, finding age-appropriate music, or creating choreography. The company will likely prepare videos and written documents for you. You can access these materials through Tippi Toes’ licensed intranet system. Additionally, Tippi Toes will provide you with CDs, teaching props, and bookkeeping and accounting resources.
You will also get all the training and support you need as you open your Tippi Toes franchise. You will receive marketing support with invitations, brochures, sample advertisements, posters, and press releases. And like any close family, the company will always let you know about the latest trends and developments. Thorough training sessions will cover how to run your dance studio by teaching principles, financial management, marketing skills, and business management.
What Might Make a Tippi Toes Franchise a Good Choice?
When you're a Tippi Toes franchisee, you will probably not have to travel anywhere specific to teach. You could potentially run the dance studio comfortably from your home. An at-home studio may keep startup costs low and overhead costs at a minimum. If you become a franchisee, a Tippi Toes franchise agreement is good for ten years.
When seeking to open a Tippi Toes franchise, be prepared to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Tippi Toes Franchise
As you decide if opening a Tippi Toes franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tippi Toes franchise would do well in your community. Additionally, an ideal candidate for a Tippi Toes franchise is good with children and aspires to own and operate their own business. You do not need experience with dancing because you can hire dance instructors to teach the lesson while you work behind the scenes.
Before you know it, you could be the owner of a Tippi Toes franchise. Don't tiptoe around this opportunity.
Company Overview
About Tippi Toes
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2002
- Leadership
- Sarah Nuse, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5921 S. Marion Pl.
Tulsa, OK 74135
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 33 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tippi Toes franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $51,100 - $69,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $15,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
