Tippi Toes is an international children's dance school located throughout the United States. Using original music and choreography, instructors lead classes in ballet, jazz, tap, and hip-hop. They also host camps and dance parties for children 18 months to 12 years old at various locations in different communities. Tippi Toes' mission is to share and develop a love of dancing with children of all ages while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and bolstering their dancers’ self-confidence.

Tippi Toes was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2009. There are over 30 Tippi Toes franchises in the United States, and it has an international presence, as well. Today, the brand keeps growing, with franchises awarded based on referrals. As a franchisee, you'll work closely with Tippi Toes' unique style, bringing kids joy through dance.

Why You May Want to Start a Tippi Toes Franchise

With Tippi Toes, you probably will not have to weeks organizing course materials, finding age-appropriate music, or creating choreography. The company will likely prepare videos and written documents for you. You can access these materials through Tippi Toes’ licensed intranet system. Additionally, Tippi Toes will provide you with CDs, teaching props, and bookkeeping and accounting resources.

You will also get all the training and support you need as you open your Tippi Toes franchise. You will receive marketing support with invitations, brochures, sample advertisements, posters, and press releases. And like any close family, the company will always let you know about the latest trends and developments. Thorough training sessions will cover how to run your dance studio by teaching principles, financial management, marketing skills, and business management.

What Might Make a Tippi Toes Franchise a Good Choice?

When you're a Tippi Toes franchisee, you will probably not have to travel anywhere specific to teach. You could potentially run the dance studio comfortably from your home. An at-home studio may keep startup costs low and overhead costs at a minimum. If you become a franchisee, a Tippi Toes franchise agreement is good for ten years.

When seeking to open a Tippi Toes franchise, be prepared to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Tippi Toes Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tippi Toes franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tippi Toes franchise would do well in your community. Additionally, an ideal candidate for a Tippi Toes franchise is good with children and aspires to own and operate their own business. You do not need experience with dancing because you can hire dance instructors to teach the lesson while you work behind the scenes.

Before you know it, you could be the owner of a Tippi Toes franchise. Don't tiptoe around this opportunity.