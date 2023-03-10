Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$10K - $51K
Units as of 2022
-
430 6.2% over 3 years
United Country Real Estate is a privately owned company that offers auction, brokerage, and marketing services. Roscoe Chamberlain established the company in 1925. In founding the company, Chamberlain wanted to provide a different view of the country to individuals living in the suburban and urban areas. This is why the company focuses on small-town and country dream properties located across the nation.
For nearly 100 years, the company has continued connecting its customers with properties in the rural U.S. and other idyllic locales. This kind of approach has made the company stand out and become one of the largest real estate auctioneers and professionals in the industry.
Why You May Want to Start a United Country Real Estate Franchise
As a potential franchisee, one of the smartest business decisions you can make may be to buy into an already established franchise rather than build a business from scratch. By buying into this real estate franchise, you reduce the amount of money required to build a business from the bottom up. You also enter into a company with a vast customer base and name recognition. This saves both time and money.
As with any business venture, there are risks involved. Even though United Country Real Estate does not guarantee success, the risks are likely lower due to their proven systems in which their franchises operate. While there is currently an influx of real estate franchises, most of them are similar in concept. United Country Real Estate remains a unique concept because of their method of using auctions to sell homes. This method decreases the amount of time between a sale and receipt of the money by the seller.
What Might Make a United Country Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?
This real estate franchise is fairly low-cost to begin. This kind of franchise model appeals to most potential franchisees because of the relatively low risk involved.
As one of the oldest real estate franchises in the U.S., United Country Real Estate has amassed much experience and knowledge of the industry. Instead of focusing on where a client wants to live, the franchisor advertises a lifestyle. They combine extensive, nationwide exposure for your listings with the local advantage of specialized and passionate brokers, agents, and auctioneers.
How Do You Start a United Country Real Estate Franchise?
Once you've been approved to open a United Country Real Estate franchise, you'll have the opportunity to participate in an orientation, followed by a time of intense training aimed at making you as proficient in the business as possible. You'll also have access to assigned specialists from headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, an extensive library of training tools and videos, and ongoing live and webinar training.
Franchise support doesn't end once you're established. United Country Real Estate continues to provide marketing and technology training and support through their home office. The company will not leave you out to dry.
Once you jump through all the hoops, you are ready to begin your business. So, are you ready to start selling the dream life?
Company Overview
About United Country Real Estate
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 1925
- Parent Company
- United Real Estate Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Dan Duffy, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2820 N.W. Barry Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64154
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1997 (26 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 48
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 430 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a United Country Real Estate franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $8,000 - $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $10,480 - $51,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee; free training for one employee; free registration for first national conference
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-12%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 or 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 26.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
