United Country Real Estate is a privately owned company that offers auction, brokerage, and marketing services. Roscoe Chamberlain established the company in 1925. In founding the company, Chamberlain wanted to provide a different view of the country to individuals living in the suburban and urban areas. This is why the company focuses on small-town and country dream properties located across the nation.

For nearly 100 years, the company has continued connecting its customers with properties in the rural U.S. and other idyllic locales. This kind of approach has made the company stand out and become one of the largest real estate auctioneers and professionals in the industry.

Why You May Want to Start a United Country Real Estate Franchise

As a potential franchisee, one of the smartest business decisions you can make may be to buy into an already established franchise rather than build a business from scratch. By buying into this real estate franchise, you reduce the amount of money required to build a business from the bottom up. You also enter into a company with a vast customer base and name recognition. This saves both time and money.

As with any business venture, there are risks involved. Even though United Country Real Estate does not guarantee success, the risks are likely lower due to their proven systems in which their franchises operate. While there is currently an influx of real estate franchises, most of them are similar in concept. United Country Real Estate remains a unique concept because of their method of using auctions to sell homes. This method decreases the amount of time between a sale and receipt of the money by the seller.

What Might Make a United Country Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

This real estate franchise is fairly low-cost to begin. This kind of franchise model appeals to most potential franchisees because of the relatively low risk involved.

As one of the oldest real estate franchises in the U.S., United Country Real Estate has amassed much experience and knowledge of the industry. Instead of focusing on where a client wants to live, the franchisor advertises a lifestyle. They combine extensive, nationwide exposure for your listings with the local advantage of specialized and passionate brokers, agents, and auctioneers.

How Do You Start a United Country Real Estate Franchise?

Once you've been approved to open a United Country Real Estate franchise, you'll have the opportunity to participate in an orientation, followed by a time of intense training aimed at making you as proficient in the business as possible. You'll also have access to assigned specialists from headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, an extensive library of training tools and videos, and ongoing live and webinar training.

Franchise support doesn't end once you're established. United Country Real Estate continues to provide marketing and technology training and support through their home office. The company will not leave you out to dry.

Once you jump through all the hoops, you are ready to begin your business. So, are you ready to start selling the dream life?