United Real Estate

Real estate
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$145K - $386K
Units as of 2022
87 4.8% over 3 years
United Real Estate, a division of United Real Estate Holdings, was founded in 2011 to offer solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. With more than 80 franchises awarded since beginning to franchise in 2013, United Real Estate is committed to providing the latest training, marketing, and technology tools to both agents and brokers.

You don't typically need to be a licensed realtor to run a United Real Estate franchise. The brand may provide you with the training you need to run this business. The perfect candidate for a United Real Estate franchise is one with a passion for helping real estate brokers and agents achieve their highest potential.

Why You May Want to Start a United Real Estate Franchise

Owning a United Real Estate franchise may mean that you own one of the most advanced realtor businesses and service companies in the country. With their commitment to offering realtors and brokers the right tools in the real estate market, United Real Estate has established itself as a top realtor business in the United States.

What Might Make a United Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a United Real Estate franchise might give you a share in the high-stakes business of real estate. In the real estate industry, you may experience commitment from employees and customers alike.

The brand also strives to have an unwavering commitment to giving back. Being a part of United Real Estate might make you a proud supporter and partner with Autism Speaks, one of the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organizations. This means that your financial investment might go further than building a business; it may help the community around you.

To be part of the United Real Estate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a United Real Estate franchise lasts for ten years, after which you can renew your franchise for a sum if both you and the franchisor wish to continue in business together.

How Do You Open a United Real Estate Franchise?

To start a United Real Estate franchise, you need to submit a franchise inquiry form. The form is confidential and allows you to be connected to the brand's franchise team. If you are seen as a good fit, the franchise representative may offer you more information on their brand, costs, and any other details needed before you take the plunge.

Many people can become a United Real Estate franchisee. Potential franchisees may be real estate brokers or agents that want to grow their business. They could also be people who simply have a passion for the real estate market, but are unsure where to start. As a franchisee, you may receive training and ongoing support. United Real Estate wants to work with you to make your real estate dreams a reality.

Company Overview

About United Real Estate

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2010
Parent Company
United Real Estate Holdings LLC
Leadership
Dan Duffy, CEO
Corporate Address
Three Lincoln Centre 5430 LBJ Fwy, Suite 270
Dallas, TX 75240
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
171
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
87 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a United Real Estate franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$144,500 - $385,500
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like United Real Estate?

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where United Real Estate landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
