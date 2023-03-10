United Real Estate, a division of United Real Estate Holdings, was founded in 2011 to offer solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. With more than 80 franchises awarded since beginning to franchise in 2013, United Real Estate is committed to providing the latest training, marketing, and technology tools to both agents and brokers.

You don't typically need to be a licensed realtor to run a United Real Estate franchise. The brand may provide you with the training you need to run this business. The perfect candidate for a United Real Estate franchise is one with a passion for helping real estate brokers and agents achieve their highest potential.

Why You May Want to Start a United Real Estate Franchise

Owning a United Real Estate franchise may mean that you own one of the most advanced realtor businesses and service companies in the country. With their commitment to offering realtors and brokers the right tools in the real estate market, United Real Estate has established itself as a top realtor business in the United States.

What Might Make a United Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a United Real Estate franchise might give you a share in the high-stakes business of real estate. In the real estate industry, you may experience commitment from employees and customers alike.

The brand also strives to have an unwavering commitment to giving back. Being a part of United Real Estate might make you a proud supporter and partner with Autism Speaks, one of the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organizations. This means that your financial investment might go further than building a business; it may help the community around you.

To be part of the United Real Estate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a United Real Estate franchise lasts for ten years, after which you can renew your franchise for a sum if both you and the franchisor wish to continue in business together.

How Do You Open a United Real Estate Franchise?

To start a United Real Estate franchise, you need to submit a franchise inquiry form. The form is confidential and allows you to be connected to the brand's franchise team. If you are seen as a good fit, the franchise representative may offer you more information on their brand, costs, and any other details needed before you take the plunge.

Many people can become a United Real Estate franchisee. Potential franchisees may be real estate brokers or agents that want to grow their business. They could also be people who simply have a passion for the real estate market, but are unsure where to start. As a franchisee, you may receive training and ongoing support. United Real Estate wants to work with you to make your real estate dreams a reality.