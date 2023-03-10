Signing out of account, Standby...
United Real Estate, a division of United Real Estate Holdings, was founded in 2011 to offer solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. With more than 80 franchises awarded since beginning to franchise in 2013, United Real Estate is committed to providing the latest training, marketing, and technology tools to both agents and brokers.
You don't typically need to be a licensed realtor to run a United Real Estate franchise. The brand may provide you with the training you need to run this business. The perfect candidate for a United Real Estate franchise is one with a passion for helping real estate brokers and agents achieve their highest potential.
Why You May Want to Start a United Real Estate Franchise
Owning a United Real Estate franchise may mean that you own one of the most advanced realtor businesses and service companies in the country. With their commitment to offering realtors and brokers the right tools in the real estate market, United Real Estate has established itself as a top realtor business in the United States.
What Might Make a United Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?
Owning a United Real Estate franchise might give you a share in the high-stakes business of real estate. In the real estate industry, you may experience commitment from employees and customers alike.
The brand also strives to have an unwavering commitment to giving back. Being a part of United Real Estate might make you a proud supporter and partner with Autism Speaks, one of the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organizations. This means that your financial investment might go further than building a business; it may help the community around you.
To be part of the United Real Estate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a United Real Estate franchise lasts for ten years, after which you can renew your franchise for a sum if both you and the franchisor wish to continue in business together.
How Do You Open a United Real Estate Franchise?
To start a United Real Estate franchise, you need to submit a franchise inquiry form. The form is confidential and allows you to be connected to the brand's franchise team. If you are seen as a good fit, the franchise representative may offer you more information on their brand, costs, and any other details needed before you take the plunge.
Many people can become a United Real Estate franchisee. Potential franchisees may be real estate brokers or agents that want to grow their business. They could also be people who simply have a passion for the real estate market, but are unsure where to start. As a franchisee, you may receive training and ongoing support. United Real Estate wants to work with you to make your real estate dreams a reality.
Company Overview
About United Real Estate
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- United Real Estate Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Dan Duffy, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
Three Lincoln Centre 5430 LBJ Fwy, Suite 270
Dallas, TX 75240
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 171
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 87 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a United Real Estate franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $144,500 - $385,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
