Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
6245 N. 24th Pkwy., #210
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CEO
Neil Gill
Initial Investment ⓘ
$606,545 - $1,321,145
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Dogtopia has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
73 hours
Classroom Training:
74 hours
Additional Training:
At Grand Opening
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10