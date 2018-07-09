When Marjorie Marshall got her rug back from the cleaners, the color was faded and the rug damaged. Upset by the condition of her rug and the fact that no cleaners could guarantee safe upholstery cleaning, Marshall asked her husband if he could develop a process to safely clean carpets and upholstery.

He did, and in 1930 Irl Marshall Sr. opened The Home Service Co., parent of Duraclean International Inc., in Racine, Wisconsin. The company originally offered mothproofing service, but eventually switched to upholstery and carpet cleaning. In 1943, the Marshalls began franchising.

Today Duraclean has expanded its services to include drapery cleaning, ceiling cleaning, fire and water damage restoration, deodorization, fabric protection and janitorial services.