Founded
1930
Franchising Since
1945 (73 Years)
Corporate Address
220 W. Campus Dr.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
CEO
Vince Caffarello
Initial Investment ⓘ
$38,695 - $117,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $19,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-2%
Duraclean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
17.5-36.5 hours
Classroom Training:
34.25-41.25 hours
Duraclean is ranked #380 in the Franchise 500!
He did, and in 1930 Irl Marshall Sr. opened The Home Service Co., parent of Duraclean International Inc., in Racine, Wisconsin. The company originally offered mothproofing service, but eventually switched to upholstery and carpet cleaning. In 1943, the Marshalls began franchising.
Today Duraclean has expanded its services to include drapery cleaning, ceiling cleaning, fire and water damage restoration, deodorization, fabric protection and janitorial services.