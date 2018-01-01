Extra Innings
Indoor baseball/softball training and pro shop
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
264 S. Main St.
Middleton, MA 01949
CEO
Joseph Luis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$158,000 - $557,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$400/mo.
Extra Innings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 days
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5