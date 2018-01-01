FasTracKids Int'l. Ltd.
Enrichment education
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
6950 E. Belleview Ave., #320
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
Nancy Faunce
Initial Investment ⓘ
$48,117 - $203,517
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.05%
FasTracKids Int'l. Ltd. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
10 days
Additional Training:
Webinars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3