About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1986 (32 Years)

Corporate Address

2542 Highlander Wy., #100
Carrollton, TX 75006

CEO

Catherine Monson

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$193,548 - $289,639

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$47,500 - $47,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

FastSigns Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee; reduced royalty and advertising fees for the first year

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

45 hours

Classroom Training:

90 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing visits, regional & annual convention, web seminars

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 5

Bio
In 1985, print broker and catalog developer Gary Salomon visited a computer shop in Austin, Texas. Impressed with how quickly the shop was able to produce vinyl signs, he decided to open a signmaking shop of his own. Salomon and partner Robert Schanbaum convinced the store's owner to train them on the new technology and signmaking techniques. In exchange, they promised not to open a competing business in Austin.

The partners opened their first store in Dallas later that year and began selling franchises in 1986. By 2000, the company had more than 400 stores making banners, architectural letters, vehicle graphics and signs for windows, yards and buildings.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $193,548 High - $289,639
Units
+5.7%+35 UNITS (1 Year) +17.9%+99 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 26th, 2018
