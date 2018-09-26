FastSigns Int'l. Inc.
Signs, graphics
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
2542 Highlander Wy., #100
Carrollton, TX 75006
CEO
Catherine Monson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$193,548 - $289,639
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,500 - $47,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
FastSigns Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee; reduced royalty and advertising fees for the first year
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
90 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing visits, regional & annual convention, web seminars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5
FastSigns Int'l. Inc. is ranked #70 in the Franchise 500!
The partners opened their first store in Dallas later that year and began selling franchises in 1986. By 2000, the company had more than 400 stores making banners, architectural letters, vehicle graphics and signs for windows, yards and buildings.