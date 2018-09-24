Fazoli's Franchising Systems LLC
Italian food
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
2470 Palumbo Dr.
Lexington, KY 40509
CEO
Carl Howard
Parent Company
Sentinel Capital Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$800,200 - $1,752,818
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Fazoli's Franchising Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
90-100 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Programs on variety of topics