1996
1996 (23 Years)
7075 Kingspointe Pkwy., #1
Orlando, FL 32819
Tom Dunn
Filta Group Holdings PLC
$108,300 - $122,050
$50,000
$35,000
$39,950 - $39,950
$595/unit/mo.
$135/mo.
Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
$5,000 off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
40 hours
40 hours
At opening
1 - 15