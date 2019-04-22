Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions
Environmentally friendly maintenance of commercial fryers, cooking oil, walk-in coolers, and kitchen drains

Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions
Environmentally friendly maintenance of commercial fryers, cooking oil, walk-in coolers, and kitchen drains

About
Founded

1996

Franchising Since

1996 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

7075 Kingspointe Pkwy., #1
Orlando, FL 32819

CEO

Tom Dunn

Parent Company

Filta Group Holdings PLC

Ticker Symbol

FLTA

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$108,300 - $122,050

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,950 - $39,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$595/unit/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$135/mo.

Financing Options

Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

At opening

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 15

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $108,300 High - $122,050
Units
+5.0%+17 UNITS (1 Year) +26.8%+76 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Related Franchises

See More

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

Budget Blinds LLC

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

Brightway Insurance

Franchise Articles

Why Franchises Are Funding Their Employees' Education

Why Franchises Are Funding Their Employees' Education

Here's a hint: It's really good for business.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020

Get to know 347 franchises in trend-topping industries that will continue to boom next year (and likely beyond).
Tracy Stapp Herold | 27 min read
5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

First of all, you shouldn't think of getting a Chick-fil-A franchise as "investing."
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How This Military Spouse and Former Teacher Became a Successful Travel Agency Franchisee

How This Military Spouse and Former Teacher Became a Successful Travel Agency Franchisee

An inside look at one person's journey following her passion and becoming a business owner.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 2 min read
Why Franchisees Should Stay Away From Brands With Stubborn Policies

Why Franchisees Should Stay Away From Brands With Stubborn Policies

Nijhawan Group has been a leading retail player with tie-ups with brands like Adidas, Benetton, Nautica and Levi's. The company consolidated its retail business to make the business sustainable.
Akanksha Soni | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 20th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing