FirstLight Home Care Franchising LLC
Nonmedical home care
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
7870 E. Kemper Rd., #440
Cincinnnati, OH 45249
CEO
Jeff Bevis
Parent Company
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,681 - $152,926
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,500 - $44,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
FirstLight Home Care Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$12,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2