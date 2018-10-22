Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
5867 Pine Ave.
Chino Hills, CA 91709
CEO
Bedros Keuilian
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,400 - $90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$997/mo.
Fit Body Boot Camp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Additional Training:
Online training; optional periodic training at headquarters and live events