About
12965 Biscayne Blvd.
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
12965 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181
CEO
Melanie Fields
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$131,400 - $193,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
31 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $131,400 High - $193,200
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
