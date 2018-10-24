Fleet Feet
Athletic footwear, apparel, accessories
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
310 E. Main St., #200, P.O. Box 1269
Carrboro, NC 27510
CEO
Joey Pointer
Parent Company
Fleet Feet Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$187,000 - $413,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$38,000 - $38,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
45-101 hours
Classroom Training:
123-142 hours
Additional Training:
Existing stores
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5