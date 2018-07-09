The Flying Biscuit Cafe
Southern food and breakfast
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
1720 Peachtree St. N.W., #1028N
Atlanta, GA 30309
CEO
Daryl Dollinger
Parent Company
Big Game Brands LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$442,500 - $737,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Flying Biscuit Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
160 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 30