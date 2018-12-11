FocalPoint Business Coaching
Business coaching and consulting
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
2831 St. Rose Pkwy., #234
Henderson, NV 89052
CEO
Stephen Thompson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$71,550 - $119,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1.8K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
FocalPoint Business Coaching offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 months
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Virtual training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1