Bio

While taking a break from college, Ryan Dillard discovered a way to restore (without removing) worn bathtubs and countertops without and saw a business opportunity. He convinced his parents Cub and Sharon Dillard, and brother Austen, to leave their homes in Texas and come to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to start Get A Grip. The company began franchising in 2007. Franchisees apply new coatings onto bathtubs, sinks, countertops, tile, cabinets and appliances.