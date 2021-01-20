Grand Welcome

Grand Welcome

Vacation rental property management
Units as of 2021
11 Yearly Data not available
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$74K - $160K

Company Overview

Are you looking for guidance and expert advice?

Entrepreneur Franchise Advisors will guide you through the franchising process from start to finish, for FREE.

Get Started Today

About Grand Welcome

Related Categories
Property Management
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Grand Welcome Franchising LLC
Leadership
Kevin Drudge, VP of Business Development

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units
11

Franchisor Information

Social
Twitter Facebook Instagram LinkedIn
Corporate Address
2601 Airport Dr., #270
Torrance, CA 90505
Corporate Address: Grand Welcome

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grand Welcome franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000 - $105,000
Initial Investment
$74,000 - $160,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $65,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Are you unsure which franchise is right for you?

Learn More

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Grand Welcome has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
37 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Buying a franchise is hard, we make it easy

Our Franchise Advisors are here to help make your franchise dreams a reality. They’ll provide guidance and support throughout your journey to make the process of opening a franchise seamless.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Grand Welcome.

Keyrenter Property Management

Keyrenter Property Management

Title
Property Management
Learn More
Property Management Inc.

Property Management Inc.

Title
Property Management
Role
Ranked #265
Learn More
All County Property Management Franchise Corp.

All County Property Management Franchise Corp.

Title
Property Management
Role
Ranked #369
Learn More
Real Property Management

Real Property Management

Title
Property Management
Role
Ranked #245
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Retail

Subway will sell its products in supermarkets

Subway announced a partnership with the Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) to create licensed products.

Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur en Español

· 2 min read
Franchise 500

#1 on the Franchise 500: Taco Bell Makes Winning Look Fun!

America's top franchise endured years of falling sales without ever letting the struggle show, and the effort paid off. With its 11th top-10 finish, the master of hype finally scores the #1 spot.

Maggie Ginsberg

Maggie Ginsberg

· 15 min read
Franchise 500

#10 on the Franchise 500: Servpro Helps Clean Up Covid

The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list is used to cleaning up after hurricanes and fires. Now it adds "virus cleanup" to its CV.

Clint Carter

Clint Carter

· 3 min read
Franchise 500

#9 on the Franchise 500: 7-Eleven Delivers Convenience

The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list calmed customers' pandemic fears with in-stock toilet paper and plenty of delivery options.

Clint Carter

Clint Carter

· 3 min read
Franchise 500

#8 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Brings the Workout Home

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list created streaming workouts for Facebook Live and attracted 45 million views.

Kate Rockwood

· 2 min read
Franchise 500

#7 on the Franchise 500: Jersey Mike's Subs Is a Tech Company

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list relied on its customer-centric app to survive the pandemic and keep fans fed.

Britta Lokting

· 2 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing