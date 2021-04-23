Find out what franchise is right for you
Initial investment
$60K - $84K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Green Man Exterminator

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control
Founded
2009
Parent Company
GME Franchising LLC
Leadership
John Smith, Owner/CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
200 Main St.
Tobyhanna, PA
Corporate Address: Green Man Exterminator

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Green Man Exterminator franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$60,100 - $83,600
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
37 hours
Classroom Training
31 hours
Additional Training
Online training as needed
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Green Man Exterminator landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

