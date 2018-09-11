GymGuyz
Mobile personal training
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Dupont St., #108
Plainview, NY 11803
CEO
Josh York
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,072 - $121,673
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
GymGuyz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
38 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2