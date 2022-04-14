Find out what franchise is right for you
When Kansas City preschools began taking field trips to Andy Barney's indoor soccer facility, he developed the HappyFeet program (originally called Mini-Kickers) to teach 3, 4 and 5-year-olds soccer skills with the help of stories, nursery rhymes and songs. HappyFeet franchisees offer these soccer lessons year-round on-site at preschools. For older children, Barney also created Legends Soccer Club to teach more advanced soccer skills.

About HappyFeet

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
1989
Parent Company
HappyFeet Legends Int'l.
Leadership
Poli Hanna, Franchise Director

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
9701 W. 67th St.
Merriam, KS 66203
Corporate Address: HappyFeet

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HappyFeet franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$22,500 - $29,400
Cash Requirement
$18,300 - $23,200
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HappyFeet landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
