After announcing the collaboration last winter, the first co-branded location will open in early 2025.

In a strategic move to expand brand reach and improve operational efficiency, Dine Brands, the parent company of IHOP and Applebee's, announced where it will open its first dual-branded domestic location, according to Nation's Restaurant News (NRN). The partnership combines two popular American brands under one roof, giving guests a wider variety of dining options and a seamless experience.

The first dual location will open in Seguin, Texas, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. Guests can enjoy IHOP's classic pancakes or Applebee's famous burgers and ribs — all from the same location.

The dual-brand concept presents a unique opportunity for franchisees. By sharing kitchen space, equipment and staff, franchisees can reduce operational costs while maximizing revenue potential. This setup also allows flexibility for peak hours; IHOP's breakfast rush can transition smoothly into Applebee's lunch and dinner crowds.

"With two brands under one roof, it allows IHOP to shine in the morning and Applebee's to thrive in afternoons and evenings," Dine Brands chief executive officer John Peyton said, according to NRN. "The menu leverages each brand's unique offerings to maximize dayparts and provide more choices, variety and value to guests."

If the Texas location proves successful, Dine Brands plans to explore additional dual locations across the U.S., which could potentially create a new avenue for growth in an increasingly competitive dining market. The dual-branded concept might also attract new franchisees interested in diversified offerings under a single investment, providing a scalable model for future expansion.

The Texas opening is scheduled for early 2025, setting the stage for a novel dining experience and a new chapter for IHOP and Applebee's.

