Home Instead Senior Care
#440 Franchise 500| Nonmedical senior care

Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
|

About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1995 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

13323 California St.
Omaha, NB 68154

CEO

Jeff Huber

Parent Company

Home Instead Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$108,900 - $124,910

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$55,000 - $55,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Home Instead Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

Varies

Classroom Training:

53.75 hours

Additional Training:

Online training, 5 weeks; webinars, on-site visits

Number of Employees Required to Run:

9 - 12

Home Instead Senior Care is ranked #440 in the Franchise 500!
Bio

Home Instead Senior Care was founded in 1994 by Paul and Lori Hogan. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, it provides part-time, full-time and live-in nonmedical service for the elderly who can manage their physical needs but require assistance, supervision, light housework and companionship to remain in their homes. The Home Instead Senior Care network has locations in the U.S., Canada, and throughout the world, and offers international master franchise opportunities.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $108,900 High - $124,910
Units
+0.6%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +6.6%+67 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Related Franchises

See More

Planet Fitness

See More

Right at Home LLC

Request Free Info

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

See More

Palm Beach Tan

Request Free Info

FirstLight Home Care Franchising LLC

Request Free Info

Visiting Angels

See More

BrightStar Care

See More

Ikor Int'l. LLC

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 31st, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.