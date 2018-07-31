Home Instead Senior Care was founded in 1994 by Paul and Lori Hogan. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, it provides part-time, full-time and live-in nonmedical service for the elderly who can manage their physical needs but require assistance, supervision, light housework and companionship to remain in their homes. The Home Instead Senior Care network has locations in the U.S., Canada, and throughout the world, and offers international master franchise opportunities.