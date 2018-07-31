Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
13323 California St.
Omaha, NB 68154
CEO
Jeff Huber
Parent Company
Home Instead Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$108,900 - $124,910
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$55,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Home Instead Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
53.75 hours
Additional Training:
Online training, 5 weeks; webinars, on-site visits
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9 - 12
Home Instead Senior Care is ranked #440 in the Franchise 500!
Home Instead Senior Care was founded in 1994 by Paul and Lori Hogan. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, it provides part-time, full-time and live-in nonmedical service for the elderly who can manage their physical needs but require assistance, supervision, light housework and companionship to remain in their homes. The Home Instead Senior Care network has locations in the U.S., Canada, and throughout the world, and offers international master franchise opportunities.