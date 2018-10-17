Hoodz Int'l.
Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
CEO
Sheldon Yellen
Parent Company
Belfor Property Restoration
Initial Investment ⓘ
$105,221 - $174,578
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,900 - $59,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Hoodz Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
7.5 hours
Classroom Training:
85.25 hours