Hurricane Grill & Wings/Hurricane BTW
Chicken wings, tenders, sandwiches, salads
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
100 Old Okeechobee Road., #100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
CEO
John Metz
Parent Company
Hurricane AMT LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$225,300 - $969,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Hurricane Grill & Wings/Hurricane BTW has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
75 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
55