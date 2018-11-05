iCryo Cryotherapy
Cryotherapy, wellness, and pain management services
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
14200 Gulf Fwy., #210
Houston, TX 77034
CEO
Bill Jones
Initial Investment ⓘ
$285,400 - $597,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
iCryo Cryotherapy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
22 hours