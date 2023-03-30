iCryo was founded in 2015 by Bill and Kyle Jones. It is a personal care business that aims to provide miscellaneous health services in the United States. They have been franchising since 2017 and are seeking to expand the business to other areas.

With over ten units, iCryo has continued to offer quality healthcare services to the community. You may sign a ten-year agreement with the company with an option to extend should you meet the iCryo franchise requirements.

Why You May Want To Start an iCryo Franchise

With a relatively high demand for IV therapy and cryotherapy, you may be in a good position to start an iCryo franchise and provide professional, convenient, and affordable healthcare services. With the help of iCryo, many franchisees can receive training and support to equip them to run a franchise that may enrich their community.

The iCryo franchise team has experienced negotiators who can help franchisees in site selection and construction. They also may offer franchisees access to all resources needed to create an iCryo franchise. With over several years of construction experience, iCryo may help you manage your project from start to finish.

iCryo's cryotherapy franchise program also may provide strong sales and marketing support to franchisees with thorough advertising, pre-opening and post-opening strategies. iCryo trains franchisees to offer body cryotherapy, sauna services, body sculpting, cryotherapy facials, infrared sauna, compression therapy, IV infusion, and more.

What Might Make an iCryo Franchise a Good Choice?

The iCryo franchise support team provides franchisees with an initial multi-day classroom training to go along with hands-on training to ensure they receive insight into iCryo and its business model. Here, franchisees may learn how to improve the health and wellness of their community. For example, they can learn how to offer whole-body massage, facial therapy, sauna, cryotherapy, and more.

As you decide if opening an iCryo franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an iCryo franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open an iCryo Franchise

To be part of the iCryo franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

iCryo has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the iCryo franchising team questions.