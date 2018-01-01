IslandTime Treasures
Art-based science, engineering, and math classes
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
5711 31st Court E.
Ellenton, FL 34222
CEO
Lonnie Helgerson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$13,000 - $25,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
IslandTime Treasures has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee & startup package
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
2 days
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2