Ivy Kids Systems
Childcare and early learning
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2707 Spring Green Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
CEO
Alnoor Bandali
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,473,000 - $4,645,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Ivy Kids Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
59 hours
Classroom Training:
62 hours